Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olney, IL

Olney teams fall at Casey-Westfield

By Chip Barche Regional Editor, The Hometown Register
hometownregister.com
 11 days ago

CASEY — The Olney Tigers baseball team and Lady Tigers softball team fell on Monday, May 24 to Casey-Westfield 9-2 and 2-0. The Tigers could not keep up with the Warriors scoring twice, one run in the top of the second and one run in the top of the fifth inning, while Casey-Westfield’s bats were alive scoring ine run in the bottom of the first, two runs in the third, four runs in the fourth, and two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning securing the win.

www.hometownregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Olney, IL
City
Paris, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Team#The Warriors#Joe#Hits#Olney Tigers#Ip#2r#Lic#2b#1h#0er#2so 0bb#Fall#1r
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Illinois StatePantagraph

Illinois State's David Perkins shoots 71 in first round of NCAA golf regional

Illinois State senior David Perkins fired a 1-under-par 71 during Monday's first round of the NCAA Noblesville Regional at Sagemont Golf Club in Noblesville, Ind. Perkins finished by sinking a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole and is tied for 11th place heading into Tuesday's second round. He had an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in his round on the 7,173-yard, par-72 layout.
Olney, ILwtyefm.com

Lady Maroons Hang on for Extra Innings Win

(Robinson) – It took extra innings but the RHS Lady Maroons hung on for a close 5-4 win over the Olney Lady Tigers yesterday. Callie Dickerson takes the win for RHS pitching five innings and allowing zero runs on four hits and striking out eight. Makenzee Legg also pitched five innings allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out four. The girls will be back in action Friday when they square off against county rivals Hutsonville/Palestine, who are currently perfect on the season.
Olney, ILVincennes Sun Commercial

Indians' Kelly perfect at Olney

OLNEY, Ill. — Lawrenceville's defense was perfect on Tuesday, and Ethan Kelly followed suit, as the senior pitcher spun a perfect game for the Indians in a 5-0 Little Illini Conference win at Olney. Kelly struck out six and needed just 76 pitches to retire 21 batters in order, which...