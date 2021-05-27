Olney teams fall at Casey-Westfield

CASEY — The Olney Tigers baseball team and Lady Tigers softball team fell on Monday, May 24 to Casey-Westfield 9-2 and 2-0. The Tigers could not keep up with the Warriors scoring twice, one run in the top of the second and one run in the top of the fifth inning, while Casey-Westfield’s bats were alive scoring ine run in the bottom of the first, two runs in the third, four runs in the fourth, and two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning securing the win.