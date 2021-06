The Bobcat football team capped what head coach David O’Connor called a productive spring with a Black and Gold intrasquad game, pitting the offense versus the defense. “I thought it was a really productive spring,” O’Connor said. “We didn’t have all of our guys with us and had a few more back today than we’ve had all spring. I think we’ve done a really good job on both sides. We just have a couple holes here and there, but overall, I feel like we have about a solid offense and a solid defense against each other everyday, so we get to practice good on good everyday, so I think it’s going to help us improve especially as we get on into the season.”