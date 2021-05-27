newsbreak-logo
All trainers will be able to enjoy Pokémon GO Fest 2021 with or without a ticket on July 17-18

By Rida Imran
ithinkdiff.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNiantic has announced that Pokémon GO Fest 2021will be held on July 17- July 18. And in celebration of Pokémon’s 25th and Pokémon GO’s 5th anniversary, Niantic has reduced this year’s ticket from $14.99 to $5 which will be valid for both days. So, trainers can enjoy the festivities at a pocket-friendly price.

