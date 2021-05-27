Instructions for 6/1 Planning Commission meeting

Emergency rental and utility assistance is available, please assist in spreading the word to members of our community. Eligible households may receive up to 12 months of assistance, plus an additional three months if the grantee determines the extra months are needed to ensure housing stability and grantee funds are available. Households may reapply for additional assistance at the end of the three-month period if needed and the overall time limit for assistance is not exceeded. Please see links below to apply, based on residency: