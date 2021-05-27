Instructions for 6/1 Planning Commission meeting

newsbreak-logo
The Tuesday, June 1, 2021 Planning Commission meeting will be held in Council chambers at City Hall. The meeting will also be simultaneously broadcast live on the City’s website and through Zoom. Some members of the Planning Commission may participate in the meeting via Zoom and not be physically present.

www.venicegov.com
Venice, FLvenicegov.com

Instructions for 5/21 Historic Preservation Board meeting

The Friday, May 21 Historic Preservation Board (HPB) meeting will be held in Council chambers at City Hall. The meeting will also be simultaneously broadcast live on the City’s website and through Zoom. Some board members may participate in the meeting via Zoom and not be physically present. To participate...
Venice, FLvenicegov.com

City Hall closed 5/31 for Memorial Day

Venice City Hall and other City buildings will be closed to the public on Monday, May 31 for the observance of the Memorial Day holiday. There will be NO CHANGE in pickups for garbage, yard waste and recyclables. Residents are reminded to have their items to the curb by 7 a.m.
Venice, FLvenicegov.com

Accreditation team invites public comments about VPD

A team of assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) will arrive July 13, 2021 to examine all aspects of the Venice Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services. VPD has to comply with approximately 260 standards in order to receive accredited status. Many of the standards are critical to life, health, and safety issues.
Sarasota County, FLLongboat Observer

First segment of expanded Legacy Trail to open in July

County leaders will officially open the first segment of the northern extension to the Legacy Trail on July 6. When completed, the entire extension will connect the trail from the current northern terminus at Culverhouse Nature Park to Payne Park in downtown Sarasota. Asphalt has been laid on segment one,...
Siesta Key, FLfox13news.com

'Save Siesta Key' explores incorporation to have a louder local voice

SIESTA KEY, Fla. - The dredging of Big Pass, a development planned at Stickney Point and U.S. 41, and a roundabout have left some Siesta Key residents exploring incorporation. "We feel like we've lost the battle," said Tracy Jackson, who has lived on Siesta Key for seven years and is also a board member with Save Siesta Key. "We have the support because of all the battles we feel like we've lost."
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota schools mask rule up for discussion again Tuesday

The Sarasota County School Board is set to discuss the district's mask policy once again during a workshop on Tuesday, amid shifting federal guidelines and increased pressure to loosen the rules for the final weeks of school. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control issued guidance saying that people fully...
North Port, FLyoursun.com

Bingo! Game to help North Port conservation group

NORTH PORT — A bingo game could benefit North Port's wildlife and plants, the city's yet developed greenspace, its sponsors insisted on Monday. Participants in that fundraising effort buy squares on a bingo card, the proceeds to be used to buy a single parcel in North Port. The idea is keeping undeveloped residential lots as greenspace and for habitat.
Sarasota County, FLvisitsarasota.com

Seven definitive Sarasota County historical attractions

Not only does Sarasota County have a wealth of natural beauty, it’s also home to a rich history. So, if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary, or you’re just a history buff, we’ve put together a list of the seven must-see historical destinations in Sarasota County. Sarasota Classic...
Sarasota County, FLenglewoodchamber.com

Emergency Rental Assistance Program-ERAP

Emergency rental and utility assistance is available, please assist in spreading the word to members of our community. Eligible households may receive up to 12 months of assistance, plus an additional three months if the grantee determines the extra months are needed to ensure housing stability and grantee funds are available. Households may reapply for additional assistance at the end of the three-month period if needed and the overall time limit for assistance is not exceeded. Please see links below to apply, based on residency:
Sarasota County, FLMysuncoast.com

Sarasota sheriff’s strategic plan to focus on communication, growth

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan on Thursday, that focuses on communication, diversity and growth. Themes within the new report include identifying ways to enhance sheriff’s office operations and citizen engagement, planning and adapting to the changing needs of Sarasota County, creating an environment that supports an inclusive and diverse workforce, and developing programs that reduce inmates’ recidivism and supports reintegration.
Sarasota County, FLLongboat Observer

County considers dedicated sports tourism funding

In recent years, Sarasota County has placed an importance on investing in sports tourism with new construction, such as Nathan Benderson Park and the Atlanta Braves CoolToday Park, and commissioners hope to keep the money flowing. On May 4, commissioners unanimously voted to begin the process to set aside a...
Sarasota County, FLsrqmagazine.com

American Rescue Plan Monies Coming to Local Governments

The American Rescue Plan is about to send a remarkable influx of federal dollars into local governments. The US Department of Treasury came out with guidance this week for $110.7 billion headed to county and city governments around the country. This is a pivotal moment for local governments and our quality of life and well-being.
Sarasota County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Sarasota County Sheriff A. Hoffman Issues 2021-2025 Strategic Plan

SARASOTA, FL. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office today released its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan, a roadmap that will guide the agency over the next four years. Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman worked with Dr. Jim Sewell, retired Assistant Commissioner for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), to facilitate the strategic planning process. Over several weeks, Dr. Sewell met with an internal employee workgroup, members of the agency’s command staff, and community stakeholders to identify issues that are important to all three groups.
Sarasota County, FLsnntv.com

First payment made for emergency rent program

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Just about one week after applications opened, Sarasota County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program(ERAP) has approved the first payment. ERAP pays landlords and utilities companies directly. The payment for $5,700 was issued Tuesday for rental assistance, in partnership with the Sarasota County Clerk of Circuit Court...
Sarasota County, FLsarasotanewsleader.com

Island residents voice multitude of concerns about plans for redevelopment of Siesta Key Beach Resort and Suites from 55 rooms to potentially 170

Speakers during Neighborhood Workshop express frustrations about problems that tourism growth already has created, including traffic congestion. This week, quality-of-life concerns once again were the focus of Siesta Key residents’ comments as they participated in the third Sarasota County staff-mandated Neighborhood Workshop on proposed hotel projects on the island. On...
Sarasota County, FLsarasotamagazine.com

Bonnie Lee Polk Named Partner at Williams Parker

Williams Parker has announced that attorney Bonnie Lee Polk has been elected partner of the firm, effective July 1. Polk, a litigation attorney, focuses on clients involved in estate, trust, and inheritance disputes, representing trustees, personal representatives, beneficiaries, and interested third parties in trust proceedings, will contests, and other fiduciary litigation. She also represents clients involved in corporate, contract and real estate disputes. She serves on the Judicial Nominating Commission for the Twelfth Circuit, the Board of Directors for the Sarasota County Bar Association, and the Board of Directors for Cenacle Legal Services, Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides pro bono legal services to low-income residents of the local community. She also serves on the advisory board for Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School and is a past president and master member of the Judge John M. Scheb American Inn of Court.
Venice, FLvenicegov.com

Public Works moves to new building

The City of Venice Public Works Department has officially moved into its new facility, located at 1350 Ridgewood Ave. off Capri Isles Blvd. (site of the old police station). The former Public Works location on Seaboard Ave. will still be used for Solid Waste operations but will no longer be accessible to the public.