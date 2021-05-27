Wine Bar Coming to Pacific Palisades

A chemist who was intrigued by the science behind enology and viticulture research. An adventurer who nearly lost her life. A Napa native who signed up for Wine Tasting 101 on a whim. Theresa Heredia, Shannon O’Shaughnessy and Tami Lotz each had her own unique — and sometimes circuitous — path to the wine industry. Though their journeys are disparate, they have in common something that eludes many women in the wine industry: a leadership role. Even though female graduates at UC Davis’ Enology and Viticulture program — one of the top in the country — have outnumbered male graduates every year since 2014, only 14% of lead winemakers in California are women, and only 38% of wineries in the state have female owners or co-owners, according to research by Lucia Albino Gilbert, Ph.D., and John Carl Gilbert, Ph.D., of Santa Clara University. Fortunately, those are stats, not shackles, for these three women, who are forging their own path and staking their claim at the winemaking table.