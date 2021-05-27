Cancel
Restaurants

Wine Bar Coming to Pacific Palisades

By Editorial
palisadesnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnoteca 5 coming this summer to next to Cinque Terre WEST. The Pacific Palisades is getting a wine bar this summer from a local couple and owners of an Italian restaurant. Opening in Summer 2021, Enoteca 5 will be a wine bar in Pacific Palisades owned and operated by the couple who own Cinque Terre WEST, 970 Monument St. Suite 110.

palisadesnews.com
