Oak Trace administrator to become new principal July 1
Oak Trace Elementary School Assistant Principal Jane Hitch has been promoted to principal to replace Robin Lynch, who is retiring after this school year. A press release from Westfield Washington Schools said Hitch was chosen for the position after an extensive candidate search. Hitch has been the assistant principal at Oak trace since June 2017. Prior to that, she taught at Oak Trace for seven years. She also taught in Hancock County and East Allen County Schools and spent six years supervising student teachers at Purdue University.www.youarecurrent.com