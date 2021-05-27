Oak Trace administrator to become new principal July 1

Grab some shovels, let’s take some photos. The average person hasn’t attended a ground breaking ceremony for a new construction project. But I’ve attended many in my days as a journalist. While one of the grandest groundbreakings was the nonprofit Humane Society for Hamilton County, which recently had its ribbon cutting and grand opening, the most recent groundbreaking that I attended was on Monday for the $11.5 million, five-story, 475-space Hamilton County Parking Garage, which though not as heavily attended as the Humane Society due to the COVID-19, the groundbreaking was quite a big deal for both our county and city and its dignitaries who attended. Such a big deal that the county rented a huge white tent, in case of rain, and set up tables and chairs and served coffee and pastries.