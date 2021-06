BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WNDU) - With their backs against the wall, the Bridgman softball team lives to see another day as Natalee McNeil hit a three-run home run to walk it off for the Bees over Whiteford 7-4. “When I saw it go out, it was just absolutely the best feeling to know that I could produce that for my team and take us to the final four,” McNeil said. “The best feeling. The absolute best feeling in the world.”