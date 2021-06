This month, the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) joined the US Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer (2017) and the American Cancer Society (2018) in recommending that routine colonoscopies begin at age 45. The current one is the decision that matters the most, because the Affordable Care Act indicates that anything recommended by the USPSTF with an A or B rating (this is a B) must be completely covered by insurance. The change was discussed in the May 18 edition of JAMA, in which the authors of the guideline paper explain that there are increasing rates of colorectal cancers in all age groups younger than 50, and that the complex models that they employed in balancing risks and benefits demonstrate that the move is justified. The discussion across news sites and social media is about the safety of these younger patients.