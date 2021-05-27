Cancel
Public Health

Severe IBS Symptoms Improved During COVID-19 Lockdowns

By Andrew D. Bowser, MDedge News
Medscape News
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrritable bowel syndrome symptoms improved among patients who endured a prolonged COVID-19 lockdown in Argentina, a finding that was unexpected yet reaffirms the gut-brain connection in this gastrointestinal disorder, according to a coauthor of a study presented at the annual Digestive Disease Week® (DDW). These patients with irritable bowel syndrome...

www.medscape.com
Alberto Fernández
Rochester, MNNewswise

Senolytics reduce COVID-19 symptoms in preclinical studies

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic researchers and colleagues at the University of Minnesota showed that COVID-19 exacerbates the damaging impact of senescent cells in the body. In preclinical studies, the senolytic drugs discovered at Mayo significantly reduced inflammation, illness, and mortality from COVID infection in older mice. The findings appear in the journal Science.
NutritionPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Eating Plant-Based Helps Lower Severity of COVID-19 Symptoms, Study Finds

Eating plant-based appears to reduce the severity and duration of COVID-19 symptoms, according to a new study published in the MHJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health Journal. In the first study to ever look at the connection between diet and COVID-19 outcomes, the researchers analyzed the data of 2,300 healthcare workers from six countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, USA) and found that a plant-based diet correlated to individuals' reaction to the virus.
Public HealthEurekAlert

Improving heart health may reduce the severity of COVID-19 disease

Sophia Antipolis, 10 June 2021: High blood pressure, smoking, obesity, heart disease and diabetes are associated with worse outcomes in patients with COVID-19, according to a study published today in European Heart Journal - Quality of Care and Clinical Outcomes, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).1. "Many...
Dallas, TXEurekAlert

COVID-19 creates hearing, balance disorders, aggravates tinnitus symptoms

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 10, 2021 -- The physiological impacts of COVID-19 seem almost limitless. Complications can range from loss of taste to respiratory distress, with many effects lasting for months. Evidence suggests auditory and vestibular effects should be added to the growing list of symptoms. During the 180th Meeting of...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Explainer-Heatstroke or COVID-19? Similar symptoms could confuse at Olympics

TOKYO (Reuters) – Emergency medicine experts warn first responders at the Tokyo Olympics could easily confuse heatstroke and coronavirus patients because the illnesses bear similar symptoms. While Games organisers have moved the marathon and race-walk events to the cooler northern city of Sapporo, most events are taking place in Tokyo...
Delta, PANBC Philadelphia

COVID-19 Delta Variant: What Is It and How to Spot Symptoms

Differing strains of the coronavirus continue to appear around the world and a new COVID-19 variant, the so-called "Delta" variant, has health experts concerned. The variant, otherwise known as B.1617.2, was first detected in India and is highly transmissible, and may be associated with more severe disease and a higher risk of hospitalization, experts say.
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Lifting of England's lockdown delayed, and new common coronavirus symptoms

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed a four-week delay to the final lifting of England's restrictions. Remaining measures were due to be lifted in a week's time on 21 June, but concern over the more transmissible Delta variant has prompted a delay until 19 July. At a No 10 briefing, the PM said it was a "very difficult choice" but it was "sensible" to wait a little longer. "I'm confident that we will not need more than four weeks," he said - adding there would be a review after two weeks and the government "reserved the possibility" of lifting restrictions earlier. For weddings the current limit of 30 guests will be lifted on 21 June but a number of restrictions will remain, including social distancing requirements and no indoor dance floors.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Exposure to nature during COVID-19 lockdown was beneficial for mental health

A study by the ICTA-UAB and the University of Porto analyses the effects of exposure to green spaces during the first months of the COVID19 pandemic in Spain and Portugal. A study carried out by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (ICTA-UAB) and the Instituto de Saúde Pública of the University of Porto (ISPUP), concludes that exposure to natural spaces during the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 was beneficial for the mental health of Spanish and Portuguese citizens.
Public Healthfoxwilmington.com

Is it a cold or COVID-19? Symptoms to look out for

The risk of catching COVID-19 sent many in search of tests at the first signs of a common cold over the past year, and now as the nation gradually reopens there is an increased chance you will come into contact with someone carrying a summer cold. So how can you tell if it’s a case of the sniffles or something more?
Public Healthwfxb.com

CDC Finds Vaccinated People Experience Milder Covid-19 Symptoms

A new study by the CDC shows that if individuals with the Coronavirus vaccine become infected with the disease, they experience milder symptoms than unvaccinated people. The study which looked at more than 3,900 essential workers who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and showed that those who were fully vaccinated are more than 90% protected against the infection. Partially vaccinated people were 81% less likely to become infected than people who haven’t been inoculated at all. In a statement the CDC said “this adds to the growing body of real-world evidence of their effectiveness.”
Public Healthmlo-online.com

Lingering COVID-19 symptoms persist months after being ill

A wide variety of symptoms persisted in more than 70% of COVID-19 patients months after recovering from the initial phases of disease, according to a study by researchers at the Stanford School of Medicine. Most of the patients in the study — one of the largest reviews of scientific literature...
Public HealthNature.com

Persistent symptoms and lab abnormalities in patients who recovered from COVID-19

With increasing numbers of patients recovering from COVID-19, there is increasing evidence for persistent symptoms and the need for follow-up studies. This retrospective study included patients without comorbidities, who recovered from COVID-19 and attended an outpatient clinic at a university hospital for follow-up care and potential convalescent plasma donation. Network analysis was applied to visualize symptom combinations and persistent symptoms. Comprehensive lab-testing was ascertained at each follow-up to analyze differences regarding patients with vs without persistent symptoms. 116 patients were included, age range was 18–69 years (median: 41) with follow-ups ranging from 22 to 102 days. The three most frequent persistent symptoms were Fatigue (54%), Dyspnea (29%) and Anosmia (25%). Lymphopenia was present in 13 of 112 (12%) cases. Five of 35 cases (14%) had Lymphopenia in the later follow-up range of 80–102 days. Serum IgA concentration was the only lab parameter with significant difference between patients with vs without persistent symptoms with reduced serum IgA concentrations in the patient cohort of persistent symptoms (p = 0.0219). Moreover, subgroup analyses showed that patients with lymphopenia experienced more frequently persistent symptoms. In conclusion, lymphopenia persisted in a noticeable percentage of recovered patients. Patients with persistent symptoms had significantly lower serum IgA levels. Furthermore, our data provides evidence that lymphopenia is associated with persistence of COVID-19 symptoms.
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Doctors fear alarming new symptoms linked to Indian COVID-19 variant

Doctors in India fear that the dangerous new COVID-19 variant in the country is linked to a host of troubling new symptoms — including gangrene from blood clots, hearing impairment and severe gastric upsets. #1 — 'COVID arm' rash seen after Moderna vaccine annoying but harmless, doctors say. An angry...
Public Healthfoodallergy.org

Anaphylaxis During COVID-19

"It’s telling when a pandemic doesn’t even cross your mind as you rush to the ER." Shilpa Noronha is a food allergy aunt and a member of the Community Advisory Board (CAB) for the Center for Food Allergy & Asthma Research (CFAAR), part of the Institute for Public Health and Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.