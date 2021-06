This past weekend, I ventured out to my first real gathering with others in a very, very long time. Everyone in the small group was fully vaccinated or masked as we celebrated my niece’s graduation from veterinary school. I’m super proud of her because while she may not have taken the traditional path to get there, her grit and determination pushed her to fulfill her dream. I’m not surprised — one of her degrees is from MSU — because we Spartans know a thing or two about grit.