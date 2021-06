PORTLAND, Oregon — Banjo Amberg has been a bartender for decades, most recently at upscale eatery Clyde Common downtown, until it closed because of the pandemic. "We all thought we were going to be closed for a couple of weeks, and now it's, what, 15 months later," said Amberg, who's been out of work since then. "It's been tough because we haven't really been able to fully reopen. We tried for a bit and the state kind of backtracked on guidelines, then they rushed them back, and then they went back again."