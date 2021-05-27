Warriors defeat Mariposa with balanced attack

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team defeated the Chincoteague Lady Ponies by a score of 12-2. The Ponies got on the board in the top of the first with 1 run. The Warriors responded with 2 runs in the bottom of the 1st to make the score 2-1. The Warriors scored 2 more runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning to make the score 4-1. The Ponies got 1 run in the top of the 5th inning to close the lead to 4-2. The Warriors scored 7 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning and 1 run in the bottom of the 6th inning to make the final score 12-2.