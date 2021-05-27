Warriors defeat Mariposa with balanced attack
Visiting Orestimba used a balanced scoring attack to turn back Mariposa Friday. The Warriors built an early 16-7 lead and went on to defeat the Grizzlies 54-27. Sarah Millan put up 11 points to lead a trio of Warriors in double figures. Grace McCauley and Jade Robinson each scored 10 for the West Siders. Reagan Marroquin and Rubi Parra each were in the book with seven points, Ciera Thibodeau netted six, and Jackie Lujan hit a trey to round out the scoring.