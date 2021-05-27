Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Taking Swimwear Beyond the Pool

By Linda Miller, Shevaun Williams
405magazine.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwimwear’s primary function is apparent. But like so many other pieces of clothing, it can take on different forms and roles in a wardrobe. First, a closer look at some of the trends that make this season’s styles so appealing. Swimwear brands always deliver a few givens such as figure-flattering and timeless black, stripes and florals, high-cut bikinis and classic tanks. This year, add to the mix high-waisted bottoms, feminine ruffles, subtle animal prints, ruching, waist-accentuating belts and ties, keyhole and strategic cut-outs, one-shoulder styles, defined underwires, retro-inspired prints, fresh florals, soft fabrics and triangle bikinis. Colors range from bubblegum pink and all shades of green to soft nudes and creamy pastels.

www.405magazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Swimsuits#Jeans#Sheer Clothing#Hair Styles#Sunglasses#Primary Colors#Maillot#Al Fresco#Bissy Swim#Sans Souci#Amuse Society#Swimwear Brands#Pool#Daily Wear#High Cut Bikinis#Fresh Florals#Soft Nudes#High Heeled Sandals#Flowy Wide Leg Pants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Apparelgoodhousekeeping.com

15 Best Swimsuits on Amazon for Women in 2021

The 500+ Club helps take the guesswork out of shopping on Amazon. The product experts at Good Housekeeping have vetted the below products to ensure they’re worth your money. Each one boasts at least 500 reviews and a minimum 4-star rating from real, verified reviewers, so you can trust that you’re purchasing products that actually work, according to users and experts.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

17 Fashion Sneakers That Look Totally Adorable With Dresses

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. For some reason, when we were younger, we convinced ourselves that dresses pretty much had to be worn with either heels or ballet flats. Wearing them with sneakers? Forbidden. Really, we just had yet to really discover our personal style, and we were a little too strict with playing by the rules.
Beauty & Fashionmacaronikid.com

Fun in the Sun is Easy With 30% Off Kids Swimwear at shopDisney

ShopDisney is making it magically easy to cool off this summer with swimwear and swim accessories featuring all your favorite Disney characters. You can find classics like Winnie-the-Pooh and Mickey (of course!) and also newer Disney faves like Forky and The Child. And you'll be able to dive deep into...
ApparelAugusta Free Press

The hottest swimwear for summer 2021

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Summer 2021 isn’t predicted to pan out as summers in the years before. With the novel coronavirus on the rise and governments introducing and implementing strict social distancing guidelines, spring break doesn’t sound as fun this year. However, that isn’t to say that a non-traditional spring break can’t be fun.
ApparelPosted by
DFW Community News

Best Summer Dresses for Women

Choose from 20+ single-item dresses including a-line dresses, floral print styles, maxi dresses, and more irresistible styles. Find most of these dresses on Amazon, Old Navy, Walmart, and other unique shopping sites. Many of these dresses you can wear all season long and dress up or dress down with tennis shoes or flip flops. Don’t forget to shop for a classic beach hat or a trendy jean jacket for the cooler Summer nights.
Apparelfashionisers.com

What elements are trending in 2021 in the world of beach fashion

Summer is starting very soon. Every beautiful girl needs to get ready for the beach season! First of all, she needs to think about sundresses and swimwear!. The session and exams will soon be over, many tasks can be entrusted to the professional writing services, and in your free time, you can choose images in fashion stores. 2021 offers us a lot of interesting and beautiful images. Capes, glasses of unusual shape, various pareos. All this needs to be sorted out in order to find the right image for your figure. This article will show you the most interesting options for how you can dress beautifully on the beach and look perfect!
Designers & CollectionsRefinery29

Rixo’s First Swimwear Collection Is Fun, Fresh & Sustainable

We’ve had time to reflect on a lot of things over the last year, including how we treat the planet. Eco-activism can take many forms but one of the easiest ways to be kinder to the environment is through our wardrobes. Shopping secondhand and vintage will always be preferable of course but for some intimate items, including swimwear, this is often a no-go. Thankfully, there's a rising number of brands making space for sustainable swimsuits and the latest to get involved is indie Instagram favourite Rixo.
RetailPosted by
NJ.com

Memorial Day 2021 sales: Here are the best deals on summer clothes and swimwear

Memorial Day 2021 often marks the unofficial start to summer, which means spending more time outdoors is on the horizon. It is one of the more popular federal holidays when it comes to online shopping sales, with deals on everything ranging from mattresses to tech. And right now, there are retailers offering big savings on summer clothes and swimwear.
Apparelthestrategist.co.uk

What Are the Best Sunglasses for Women?

If you’re looking for a new pair of sunglasses, you might be unsure whether to stick to something classic, or go for something a little more unusual. Unlike glasses, which tend to skew conservative in terms of shape and style, sunglasses are a chance to experiment with different colours, shapes, or styles. “They’re also a great entry point for designer brands,” points out Itunu Oke, acting retail editor at British Vogue, who points out that sunglasses by brands like Gucci and Celine will cost a fraction of the designer’s other accessories (like shoes or bags).
Apparelatoallinks.com

8 Types Of Shoes Every Woman Must Own

There has been enough talk about the must-have clothing pieces in your closet. But somehow, shoes never steal the limelight even though women love them. Settling down on any type is not easy. Here’s a curated list to help you pick out the right shoes for your wardrobe. Stilettos. The...
Apparelcollegecandy.com

Must-have Swimsuits For Summer 2021

After a very long winter, summer is approaching and people couldn’t be more excited. The perfect opportunity to let loose, relax and spend all day in a swimsuit. But which swimsuit will it be? Here are some trendy suggestions to include in your swimwear collection. A pastel triangle bikini. With...
ApparelReal Simple

6 Best-Fitting T-Shirts, According to Real Simple Editors

Call them boring or basic, but a solid T-shirt is the backbone of any wardrobe. From classic crewnecks and bold graphic tees to cozy henleys and trendy V-necks, the humble clothing item serves as a staple year-round. They're perfect to wear alone in the summer, style under jackets and coats in the fall and winter, and layer under your dresses come spring. That probably also explains the endless variations of basic tees that saturate the market, making the search for one that checks all of the boxes—from fit to comfort—quite a feat.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Anguilla Dress

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the Cosel collection:. Dress was exactly as it appeared on screen and fits as if it was tailored. I love it. Bermuda Dress (M) Great fitting, sexy dress!. Scarf Peacock (one size) Beautiful scarf in gorgeous colours.
Appareltheeverygirl.com

The Everygirl’s 2021 Summer Capsule Wardrobe

If you’ve been around here for a while, you already know how keen we are on the concept of capsule wardrobes—a closet full of items that can be mixed and matched with one another for an infinite amount of combinations and a permanent fix to your “I don’t know what to wear today” conundrum.
Apparelbestproducts.com

20 Best Plus-Size Swimsuits That Are Both Fun and Flattering

There's a full season of sunshine ahead, and the best way to celebrate is with a new swimsuit — or two! It can be daunting to go bathing suit shopping, but it doesn't have to be — there are tons are brands out there celebrating plus-size bodies through exclusive swimwear lines that are fun, flattering, and simply fabulous. Whether you're at the beach, by the pool, or just preparing for a potential trip, there's a cute swimsuit out there for everyone and anyone.
ApparelOrlando Sentinel

Best resort wear of 2021

With summer in full swing and fun plans on the horizon, it’s time to start building up your warm-weather wardrobe again. Whether you’re attending a backyard barbecue or jet-setting to an exotic location, resort wear is a safe bet for most occasions during the summer months. If your summer plans include a dress code that is either resort wear or resort casual, then make sure your suitcase is filled with breathable fabrics (like linen or cotton), sandals and light colors.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Red & Cream Stripe Cotton Socks With Deluxe Artisan Popcorn Brooch

The beautifully fun popcorn brooch is delicately embroidered by hand with strikingly coloured bullion wire and lovingly finished off with golden crystals. They look amazing teamed with your favourite footwear, even better the brooch is detachable meaning you can wear it on your other much loved accessories and clothing. 100%...
ApparelPosted by
StyleCaster

Who Gave Aerie The Right To Drop Such Cute Summer Activewear?

The year is 2021, the world is just opening back up again and I don’t really need to explain how useful (and comfortable) a good pair of leggings can be. That said, I will help you justify buying a new pair—but only if they’re from Aerie. More specifically, it needs to be a piece from Aerie’s cute new range of floral activewear.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Classic Laines Black Fluffy Slippers With Silver Artisan Jellyfish

Treat your feet to these cosy, snuggly , fluffy faux fur slippers decorated with a stunning crystal and feather jellyfish brooch. The best thing about these slippers is that the brooch can be removed and worn on any items of clothing or your favourite accessories. Rubber sole non slip grip.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Summer Herbs Picnic Dress

A fully embroidered fabric using the schiffly technique to punch holes to create patterns, and then printed with our Summer Herbs print.This picnic dress has very comfy frills for straps, the square neck of the dress makes it a very comfortable yet flattering fit. This midi length dress is a great pick when you're looking to be comfortable yet dressy all day.