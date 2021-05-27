Cancel
ESPN is relaunching Up Close on ESPN+ with Sage Steele hosting

By Ben Koo
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today on SportsCenter, Sage Steele aired part of her upcoming interview with Dak Prescott. While a long substantive sit-down with Prescott is certainly newsworthy, what caught my attention was Steele’s announcement that the interview was for a rebooted Up Close, the famed longform ESPN interview program that ran for twenty years on ESPN before ending in 2001. Below is the clip of the announcement of the soon-to-launch show, said to be launching next month on ESPN+:

