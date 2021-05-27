newsbreak-logo
Eric Carle, author and illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has died, aged 91

By Wallace Ludel
theartnewspaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Carle, the beloved author and illustrator of more than 70 childrens books including The Very Hungry Caterpillar, which has sold over 55 million copies since it was first published in 1969, has died, aged 91. His son Rolf confirmed to The New York Times that Carle died on Sunday from kidney failure, while at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts. In addition to his own work as an author and illustrator, Carle and his late wife Barbara founded the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, a non-profit museum and education center in Amherst, Massachusetts, in 2002.

