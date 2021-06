Michigan football’s schedule is daunting, but thankfully not every tough game is away from the friendly confines of The Big House. Unlike in 2020, when the Wolverines went winless in Ann Arbor, there will be more games to be had, including three nonconference matchups. There is now a split between rivals MSU and Ohio State, as the Spartans were moved to a home game last year, and will thus be an away game this year, while the Buckeyes will remain a home game in 2021.