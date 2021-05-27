Kettering officers recognized for running toward gunfire at March 27 shooting scene

KETTERING — Two Kettering officers received recognition this week for their actions at the scene of a homicide this spring.

On March 27, Officers Jesse Anderson and Ken Schroeder were inside the BP gas station at the intersection of Wilmington Pike and Smithville Road, on routine business, when gunshots rang out. Surveillance shots people inside the gas station scattering, but Anderson and Schroeder ran in the direction of the gunfire, outside, giving commands and beginning the investigation.

Kettering Police said the shooting killed 21-year-old Anthony Gray and wounded another man. Police arrested Ja’Leel Brooks on charges including murder. Investigators said the shooting happened following an argument, and that Brooks got out of a car, and started shooting.

This week, Kettering Police honored Anderson and Schroeder with the Distinguished Service Award.

Chief Chip Protsman said the award was for their bravery and selflessness in responding to the gunfire.

“They understood what was going on, they understood that they needed to react, and they did run to where they shots were coming from, putting themselves in danger,” Protsman said, noting officers do train for situations like this – and in this case, is appears their training paid off, with the officers giving commands within seven seconds of the gunshots beginning.

“You’re very proud of them when they do something like this,” he said.

