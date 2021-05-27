A Memorial Visitation for Leann Presley of Winfield, MO will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Winfield. Mrs. Presley, 67, passed away early Friday morning, May 21, 2021 at Evelyn’s House in St. Louis, MO. Born March 7, 1954 in Albion, IL, she was the daughter of Vernon and Joann Tribe Neal. Leann was a 1972 graduate of Lafayette High School in St. Louis; and earned an Associates Degree from Hickey College in St. Louis. She was united in marriage on January 8, 1983 in Troy, MO to Noble Irl “Buddy” Presley, III. This union was blessed with one son, Clinton. She worked for many years as an HR Analyst for Harcourt Book Distributors in Troy, retiring on May 18, 2018.