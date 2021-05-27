Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Sarada Krishnan Named Executive Director of International Womens Coffee Alliance

By Nick Brown
dailycoffeenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecorated coffee scientist and coffee sector leader Dr. Sarada Krishnan has been appointed to the role of executive director of the International Women’s Coffee Alliance. In the role, Krishnan will oversee IWCA programs, fundraising and events while directing strategic plans and organizational growth for the international nonprofit organization. Krishnan succeeds former IWCA executive director Kellem Emanuelle, who recently joined the staff at green coffee trading company Sustainable Harvest.

dailycoffeenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Coffee#Womens#Madagascar#Food Drink#Beverages#Strategic Initiatives#Green Initiatives#Global Strategy#Sustainable Harvest#Horticulture#Symposium#Strategic Plans#Company#Iwca Jamaica#Fundraising#Coffee Plantations#Wild Coffee#Coffees#Sale#Iwca Programs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Louisville, KYbizjournals

New executive director named at Louisville Future of Work Initiative

Louisville Future of Work Initiative has promoted from within for a new executive director. Alisia McClain has been named executive director of the Microsoft-backed organization, which launched in Louisville in 2019. She most recently served as the director of community and education initiatives at the Future of Work Initiative, and is also the CEO and founder of TECH-Nique Inc., a Louisville-based nonprofit that aims to empower underrepresented communities within the computer science field.
Petswilliamsonhomepage.com

Saddle Up! names longtime professional in various industries as new executive director

A leader in the United Methodist Publishing House has been named the new executive director of Saddle Up!, the Franklin-based nonprofit providing children and youth with physical and developmental disabilities the opportunity to grow and develop through therapeutic, educational and recreational activities with horses. Audrey Kidd brings over 40 years...
Charitieswilliamsonherald.com

Saddle Up! names new executive director

Audrey Kidd has been named the new executive director of Saddle Up!, a Middle Tennessee nonprofit providing children and youth with physical and developmental disabilities the opportunity to grow and develop through therapeutic, educational and recreational activities with horses. “Extending the offer to Audrey was an easy choice. We feel...
EconomySFGate

NextGen Chamber of Commerce Names Eddie Monroy Executive Director

Respected Advocate Provides Powerful Voice for Next Generation of Business Leaders. The NextGen Chamber of Commerce (NextGen Chamber) is excited to welcome Eddie Monroy as its new Executive Director. Monroy joins the NextGen Chamber team with years of experience championing small businesses, next generation business leadership and activism on issues affecting the immigrant community.
LawHouston Chronicle

Candee Wilde Named New Executive Director for the Delaware Valley Environmental American Inn of Court

PHILADELPHIA (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. The Delaware Valley Environmental American Inn of Court (DVE-AIC) recently appointed Greenberg Traurig attorney Candee Wilde as its next executive director. A member of the global law firm’s Environmental Practice and based in the Philadelphia office, Wilde will be just the second person to hold the post since DVE-AIC organized in 1996.
TravelSFGate

Destinations International Announces Destinations International Canadian Alliance

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Destinations International, the global trade association for destination organizations today announced the Destinations International Canadian Alliance, a newly formed organization of Canadian members of Destinations International. “Destinations International is committed to providing our members around the world with the resources they need to be successful,”...
CharitiesHouston Chronicle

Highly Accomplished Nonprofit Leader Michael Pearlmutter Named Executive Director of Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation (CPARF) is excited to announce the appointment of Michael Pearlmutter as its new Executive Director. Michael is a proven nonprofit leader, relationship builder, and perspective changer. Harnessing scientific research to change lives energizes him, and he is thrilled to bring his experience, ingenuity, and drive to CPARF, where he can make a difference for the 18 million people with cerebral palsy globally.
Fergus Falls, MNFergus Falls Daily Journal

Ganoe named executive director of Otter Cove Children’s Museum

Katie Ganoe has been named executive director of Otter Cove Children’s Museum in Fergus Falls. Ganoe has more than 10 years of experience in early childhood education. Prior to joining the Otter Cove team, Ganoe served as the professional learning services coordinator for Child Care Aware of North Dakota. She also spent several years as an early childhood educator after graduating from NDSU with a degree in human development and family science.
Charitiesstrictlybusinessomaha.com

Monthei Named Outlook Enrichment’s First Visually Impaired Executive Director

Monthei Named Outlook Enrichment’s First Visually Impaired Executive Director. Paulette Monthei has been named the new executive director of Outlook Enrichment (outlooken.org), a nonprofit providing resources and support to those with vision loss so they can remain independent. Born legally blind, Monthei marks the first executive director in the organization’s history who is visually impaired, as is each member of the nonprofit’s staff.
Bradford County, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

Joan Smith-Reese named UWBC executive director

Joan Smith-Reese has been named the new executive director of the United Way of Bradford County, Tuesday, according to the United Way of Bradford County Board of Directors. She is replacing Kerri Strauss, who was the director for over 10 years. Smith-Reese was previously the executive director of Animal Care...
Museumsthurstontalk.com

International Mermaid Museum Hires Executive Director Bailey Cavender

The nonprofit International Mermaid Museum has hired Bailey Cavender as the museum’s executive director. Cavender has worked in museum and non-profit organizations for ten years in a variety of roles, as well as teaching high school English for the past five years in Bonner’s Ferry, Idaho. Prior to that she worked as the education coordinator for the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport Authority aboard the Hawaiian Chieftain. Since then, she said, “I wanted to move back to Grays Harbor and work at one of the community’s many fascinating museums.”
Holland, MIhope.edu

Terra Luckett Named Executive Director of CASA

Terra Luckett, who has spent more than 20 years as a teacher and school administrator in Michigan and Arizona, has been appointed executive director of the Children’s After School Achievement (CASA) program at Hope College. Luckett succeeds Fonda Green, who retired this spring after 38 years at the college. Green...
Orange County, CAoc-breeze.com

Alzheimer’s Association Orange County Chapter names Deborah Levy as new executive director

Award-winning journalist and seasoned nonprofit executive Deborah Levy joins the fight to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia as the new executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Orange County Chapter. In this capacity, Levy oversees the Association’s free, local support groups, education programs, advocacy and research initiatives in OC. “It’s...
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati nonprofit names next executive director

Shortly after its longtime chief's departure, a Cincinnati nonprofit has its next leader. On Wednesday, the Alzheimer's Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter announced Annemarie Barnett will take over as executive director. Barnett's first day was May 26, according to a spokeswoman. Barnett replaces Paula Kollstedt, who recently retired after a decade...
Musicthebrag.com

Maggie Collins named Executive Director at AAM: Exclusive

Get the latest music industry news, insights, and updates straight to your inbox. Maggie Collins is the new Executive Director of the Association of Artist Managers (AAM), TIO can exclusively reveal. At AAM, she succeeds Catherine Haridy who, as previously reported, is leaving the peak organisation to take the vacant...
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

Jimmy Thomason named executive director at Aunt Rita’s Foundation

Jimmy Thomason, who spent 12 years with Bank of America, most recently as vice president of global human resources, has been named executive director at the nonprofit Aunt Rita’s Foundation. The foundation has provided more than $2.1 million in grants to 14 partner agencies and develops innovative gap-filling educational and...
Elk River, MNknsiradio.com

New Executive Director Named for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity

(KNSI) – Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity has a new executive director. The nonprofit’s board of directors recently chose Chad Johnson to lead the Habitat for Humanity affiliate. His duties start on June 28th. The organization says Johnson worked at Catholic Charities of St. Cloud before being selected for the...
Carpinteria, CACoastal View

Linda Rosso named new executive director of Carpinteria Arts Center

Longtime community volunteer Linda Rosso will take the helm of the Carpinteria Arts Center as the new executive director, the center announced on May 31. “I am honored to be selected to represent this highly esteemed organization and know, as a team, we will make great strides, fulfilling the mission and goals,” Rosso said.