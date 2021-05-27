Sarada Krishnan Named Executive Director of International Womens Coffee Alliance
Decorated coffee scientist and coffee sector leader Dr. Sarada Krishnan has been appointed to the role of executive director of the International Women’s Coffee Alliance. In the role, Krishnan will oversee IWCA programs, fundraising and events while directing strategic plans and organizational growth for the international nonprofit organization. Krishnan succeeds former IWCA executive director Kellem Emanuelle, who recently joined the staff at green coffee trading company Sustainable Harvest.dailycoffeenews.com