Sarada Krishnan Named Executive Director of International Womens Coffee Alliance

The nonprofit International Mermaid Museum has hired Bailey Cavender as the museum’s executive director. Cavender has worked in museum and non-profit organizations for ten years in a variety of roles, as well as teaching high school English for the past five years in Bonner’s Ferry, Idaho. Prior to that she worked as the education coordinator for the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport Authority aboard the Hawaiian Chieftain. Since then, she said, “I wanted to move back to Grays Harbor and work at one of the community’s many fascinating museums.”