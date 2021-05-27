Breeze-up Evolution Continues With Classy Arqana Offering
DONCASTER, UK–On paper, there has been clear evidence over a number of years that the breeze-up sector has collectively raised its game when it comes to the quality of product on offer. Many of the 2-year-olds who will pass through the ring in Doncaster on Friday for the relocated and slightly delayed Arqana Breeze-Up Sale would not have looked out of place in an elite yearling sale. The advantage for potential buyers now is that they don't just have the chance to watch the horses walk up and down, but can also peruse them at pace, whether they were present for Wednesday's breeze session, or watching online across the Atlantic.