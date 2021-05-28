2021 Belmont Stakes odds, contenders, picks: Legendary expert releases surprising predictions

Dover International Speedway's "Monster Mile" is a favorite for NASCAR fans, but tire manufacturers know the one-mile concrete oval chews up tread and makes for tricky car configurations. Drivers competing in Sunday's 2021 Drydene 400 must strike a delicate balance between speed and handling when the green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET. One driver who has had plenty of success at Dover is Kevin Harvick, who has two victories and six straight top-six runs in the last three seasons. Can you trust him with your 2021 Drydene 400 picks?