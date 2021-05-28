2021 Belmont Stakes odds, contenders, picks: Legendary expert releases surprising predictions
The New York Racing Association won't allow Bob Baffert to enter any horses in the 2021 Belmont Stakes while the Kentucky Racing Commission awaits a second test result for Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby winner that tested positive for a banned substance following the race. That means Medina Spirit won't have the opportunity to win a second Triple Crown race on Saturday, June 5 at Belmont Park. However, Rombauer will after his impressive 3 1/2-length win at the 2021 Preakness Stakes and he's already been shipped to Belmont Park for training.www.msn.com