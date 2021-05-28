newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

2021 Belmont Stakes odds, contenders, picks: Legendary expert releases surprising predictions

By CBS Sports Staff
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Racing Association won't allow Bob Baffert to enter any horses in the 2021 Belmont Stakes while the Kentucky Racing Commission awaits a second test result for Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby winner that tested positive for a banned substance following the race. That means Medina Spirit won't have the opportunity to win a second Triple Crown race on Saturday, June 5 at Belmont Park. However, Rombauer will after his impressive 3 1/2-length win at the 2021 Preakness Stakes and he's already been shipped to Belmont Park for training.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Baffert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preakness Stakes#Belmont Park#Race#The Kentucky Derby#Triple Crown#Espn#The Belmont Stakes#Birdstone#Sportsline#The San Felipe Stakes#Tapit#Delightful Quality#Essential Quality#Godolphin Llc#Indy 500#Nbc Sports#Blue Grass Stakes#Penske S Power#Brooklyn Strong#Ina
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Baltimore, MDJanesville Gazette

Bob Baffert's Concert Tour a disappointing 9th in Preakness

BALTIMORE (AP) — For all the hype surrounding Medina Spirit coming off his victory at the Kentucky Derby, fellow Bob Baffert-trained Concert Tour was a popular pick to win the Preakness. Instead, he fell flat. Concert Tour finished an inexplicable ninth in the 10-horse field, ahead of only D. Wayne...
Sportshorseracingnation.com

Belmont Stakes field update: 13 possible starters

With less than two weeks to go before the June 5 Belmont Stakes, the Horse Racing Nation list of possible starters stands at 13 after Midnight Bourbon was taken out of consideration to point instead to mid- to late summer races. The field for the $1.5 million race will be...
Sportshorseracingnation.com

Smooth Like Strait seeks a G1 breakthrough in Shoemaker Mile

Cannon Thoroughbreds’ consistent Smooth Like Strait heads a field of seven 3-year-olds and up in Monday’s Grade 1, $300,000 Shoemaker Mile, one of three Grade 1 stakes on a nine-race Memorial Day program at Santa Anita. A Breeders’ Cup “Win & You’re In” Challenge Race qualifier, the nominated winner of...
Baltimore, MDpastthewire.com

Last Judgment wires $250,000 Pimlico Special (G3) Field

BALTIMORE, Md. – Michael Dubb, Steve Hornstock, Bethlehem Stables and Nice Guys Stables’ Last Judgment, who became a graded-stakes winner two starts back, led all the way around to add another graded triumph to his resume in Friday’s historic $250,000 Pimlico Special (G3) at Pimlico Race Course. The 51st running...
MotorsportsCBS Sports

2021 Drydene 400 odds: Surprising NASCAR at Dover picks, predictions from proven model

Dover International Speedway's "Monster Mile" is a favorite for NASCAR fans, but tire manufacturers know the one-mile concrete oval chews up tread and makes for tricky car configurations. Drivers competing in Sunday's 2021 Drydene 400 must strike a delicate balance between speed and handling when the green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET. One driver who has had plenty of success at Dover is Kevin Harvick, who has two victories and six straight top-six runs in the last three seasons. Can you trust him with your 2021 Drydene 400 picks?
Sportspastthewire.com

Rombauer rallies to pull upset in Saturday’s 146th Preakness Stakes (G1)

BALTIMORE – John and Diane Fradkin’s Rombauer staged a powerful rally through the stretch of Pimlico Race Course to register an 11-1 upset victory in Saturday’s 146th Preakness Stakes (G1). The $1 million Preakness Stakes, renewed under sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s, highlighted a 14-race program with 10...
SportsOrlando Sentinel

After surprise victory in 2021 Preakness Stakes, Rombauer points toward potentially talent-rich Belmont Stakes

Michael McCarthy kept a gentle hold on Rombauer as they relaxed after a Sunday morning walk around the shedrow at Pimlico Race Course. The new Preakness champion demonstrated none of the fire that had propelled him past Medina Spirit and Midnight Bourbon the previous evening. “I think we might have taken a little starch out of him last night,” McCarthy said.
NFLCBS Sports

2021 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Top Vegas expert picks under 8 wins for Washington

Betting over-unders for 2021 NFL win totals will be a popular option for NFL futures wagering. Now that the Draft has passed, most books have released their NFL odds on projected win totals for each team. This year, the numbers will be inflated as the NFL moves to an expanded 17-game schedule. The Saints went 12-4 a season ago, but after Drew Brees retired during the offseason, their over-under for total wins has dropped to 9.5 at William Hill Sportsbook.
TennisCBS Sports

2021 French Open odds, picks, top predictions: Proven tennis expert says Daniil Medvedev primed for upset

Though the tournament was pushed back one week from its original timeslot, the 2021 French Open will get underway on May 24. Roland Garros will host one of the sport's signature events and Rafael Nadal is at the forefront. Nadal has won the French Open 13 times and is the betting favorite to claim another title in 2021. William Hill Sportsbook lists Nadal at -120 in the latest 2021 French Open odds.
Politicscasinoconnection.com

Baffert Faces Suits Over Drug Test for Derby Horse

Bob Baffert, trainer of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, faces class-action lawsuits filed by bettors in Kentucky and California after the horse tested positive for steroids after the race. The lawsuits accuse Baffert of fraud, racketeering and negligence after betamethasone was discovered in the blood test, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.
Belmont, NYBleacher Report

2021 Belmont Stakes: Early Odds and Predictions Following Preakness

In front of a crowd of 10,000, Rombauer emerged victorious in the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Midnight Bourbon came in second, while the controversial Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, came in third. Not to take anything away from Rombauer's victory,...
SportsBloodhorse.com

Race 9 (MCL) at BEL on 5/28/21

Sire: Tale of the Cat , Dark Bay or Brown, 1994. Lifetime: 1304 yearlings sold, median $63,018. Broodmare Sire: Majestic Warrior, Bay, 2005. 2017 KEENOV, $75,000; 2018 KEESEP, ($75,000 RNA); 2019 OBSAPR, $220,000. . 2. $9,000. J:Luis Saez. T:Edward R. Barker. B:Bell Tower Thoroughbreds (KY) O:Iris Smith Stable, LLC. Margin:½
Sportstwinspires.com

Racing Spotlight: C Z Rocket, Tyler Gaffalione, and Kelly Breen

Racing Spotlight is a weekly series that highlights a horse, jockey, and trainer with insightful information to keep our players be informed. This week, we highlight C Z Rocket, who has won four stakes and finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1) since being claimed last year; Tyler Gaffalione, who has been an elite rider since he won the 2015 Eclipse Award for apprentice jockey; and Kelly Breen, who will open Friday’s Monmouth Park meet looking to defend his training title.