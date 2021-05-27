Florida man sentenced for production of child pornography in Arizona, Minnesota and South Carolina

(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

(TUCSON, Ariz.) A Florida man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography in Arizona, Minnesota and South Carolina, according to a report from The Arizona Republic.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Jeremy McCown, 39, was arrested in January 2019 after an investigation claimed he was using fake personas and making online ads for models.

McCown would then demand sexually explicit photos from women and minors who responded to his ads.

Authorities said in one scenario, McCown convinced a woman to send him sexually explicit pictures of her 1-year-old daughter. He also convinced two other minors to send him explicit pictures.

McCown pleaded guilty to 14 counts of production of child pornography, 12 of which happened in Arizona. He also pleaded guilty to conduct involving minors in Minnesota and South Carolina.