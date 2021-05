Bulls rout Raptors 114-102 on Thursday night. Zach LaVine led the way for the Bulls with 24 points, while Lauri Markkanen contributed 20 points and Coby White added 17 points and 10 assists in the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Stanley Johnson tallied 35 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors. After this game, the Raptors (27-43) made to #12 in the Eastern Conference with 20.0 games back to the top, while the Bulls (30-40) led the Raptors by 3.0 games back and ranked #11 in the same conference.