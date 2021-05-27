Charges filed in suspicious death

A February 22nd call to a Sturgeon Bay residence where a 38-year-old man passed away has prompted an investigation. On Tuesday, 29-year-old John Jacob Mosgrove of Sturgeon Bay appeared in Door County Circuit Court on charges of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide/Deliver Drugs, as a party to a crime. On May 26th, 32-year-old Alexander George Hudson of Sturgeon Bay made his first appearance in court on the same charges. According to a Sturgeon Bay Police Department press release, an investigation with the Door County Sheriff’s Department Drug Investigator found that Mosgrove and Hudson could have been the local source for the drugs that caused the fatal fentanyl overdose. The Door County District Attorney’s Office, Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wisconsin State Patrol also assisted in the investigation.