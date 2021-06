The Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals game was suspended due to rain on Wednesday night. The Nationals are holding a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the 4th inning. Resumption of the game will take place at 2:05pm ET and will pick up right where it left off – with Washington coming to the plate to start the bottom of the 4th. At 7:05pm the regularly scheduled game will be played, but it will only be a 7-inning game.