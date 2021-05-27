Veeva: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.