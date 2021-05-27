Cancel
Military

Remains of Soldier Found in Korea Identified as Oklahoman

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Remains turned over to the United States by North Korea have been identified as those of a soldier from Oklahoma who disappeared during the Korean War more than 70 years ago, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Thursday. The remains identified as those of Army Pfc....

MilitaryPosted by
Montana Talks

World War II Remains of Hamilton Man Identified

Later this year, Army Private Wayne M. Evans will be coming home. Evans died in a Japanese prisoner of war camp during World War II. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) conclusively identified his remains last year. According to a news release from the DPAA, Evans was a 21-year-old Army...
Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

US soldiers mistakenly raid Bulgarian sunflower oil factory

The owner of a small sunflower oil factory in Bulgaria has accused U.S. soldiers of illegally storming his facility during a NATO military exercise last month. Marin Dimitrov told reporters Wednesday that he had filed a lawsuit against those responsible for the May 11 incident. Swift Response 2021 was a...
Seneca, KS1350kman.com

Sen. Moran to present remains of soldier killed in WWII to family in Seneca

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The remains of a Kansas soldier killed during World War II are being brought home to family members in Nemaha County. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran will present the remains of Sgt. Carol Eugene Domer to the surviving family at the Nemaha County Veterans’ Memorial in Seneca on Memorial Day.
MilitaryMilitary.com

National Guard Soldier Finds Bag of Guns at US-Mexico Border

A National Guard soldier deployed to the southern border found a bag of guns in Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection says. Last week, a soldier assigned to the Eagle Pass South Station, less than 3 miles from Mexico, discovered an abandoned black gym bag in tall grass. Border agents at the scene found eight AK-47 style pistols and 10 30-round magazines.
Oklahoma City, OKKFOR

Fort Sill soldier found dead

Local gym for special needs children keeps doors open, while not receiving a salary. Convicted killer William Reece sentenced to die for 1997 murder. Burglar targets Oklahoma restaurant four times in six-week period. Oklahoma City Police search for final suspect after officers arrest second suspect in violent home invasion. Oklahoma...
Wisconsin Statetelegraphherald.com

"A miracle:" Soldier's remains returned to SW Wisconsin after 70 years

LANCASTER, Wis. -- Seventy years after he was reported missing in action, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. "Jack" Valentine's remains are coming home. A procession of motorcycles and other vehicles delivered Valentine's remains to Martin Schwartz Funeral Homes and Crematory in Lancaster on Friday, ahead of a funeral next week in his hometown of Cassville, Wis.
MilitaryUSNI News

Draft Us Too, America

In December, the U.S. Navy announced that Captain Amy Bauernschmidt would assume command of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), becoming the first female aircraft carrier commanding officer. Through decades of technological innovation, carriers remain crucial guarantors of U.S. security, as do the brave and seasoned men and, now, women who have led them since before World War II. Yet, the importance of the aircraft carrier is not the only vestige of World War II remaining among our armed forces. The military context of the draft in the 1940s—one that mobilized 10 million men and zero women—also persists. Even in 2021, women aged 18 to 25 are not required to register for the Selective Service System, unlike their male counterparts. And should the United States ever need to activate the Selective Service to bolster the armed forces, women would be left behind.
Aerospace & DefenseAntiwar.com

Air Force Wants New Bombs for War With China, Not ISIS

The US military’s focus away from the Middle East towards so-called “great power competition” with China and Russia is reflected in the Pentagon’s budget request for 2022. For the Air Force, the service is seeking significantly fewer weapons that it has used against groups like ISIS as it hopes to invest in more sophisticated long-range missiles that can be used in the Pacific to fight China.