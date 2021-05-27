Nebraska county sheriff's deputies seize 103 pounds of meth

Dr. Dennis D. Bejot passed away May 8, 2021, in Lincoln. He was the son of Jesse Francis Bejot and Leah Ida (Primmer) Bejot and was born Oct. 13, 1935, at Ainsworth. He attended and was graduated from Ainsworth Public High School in 1953. Farmed with his father and brother, Francis Bejot, for three years. During the winter months, he attended and was graduated from the Grand Island Business College in January 1956. Enlisted in the U.S. Army in March of 1956, and was discharged in March of 1959. Two of the years were spent in Tokyo, Japan. He returned home and farmed and fed cattle with his brother Francis for three years before attending the University of Nebraska in 1962. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Nebraska in Vocational Education with a teaching certificate in 1966. He received a Master of Science Degree with a major in Vocational Education and minor in Agronomy from the University of Nebraska in 1968. Later on he returned to college and received a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Adult Education from Iowa State University in 1981.