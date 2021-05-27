Gov. Stitt signs SB608 to make state subsidies available to filmmakers who choose to make movies in Oklahoma
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed new legislation designed to attract higher impact film and television productions to the state. The legislation was adopted on May 24, 2021. Senate Bill 608 establishes the Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021 that will increase the state’s film tax rebates and eligibility threshold for major motion picture and television productions created in the state.www.405magazine.com