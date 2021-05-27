newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Gov. Stitt signs SB608 to make state subsidies available to filmmakers who choose to make movies in Oklahoma

By 405 Magazine Staff
405magazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed new legislation designed to attract higher impact film and television productions to the state. The legislation was adopted on May 24, 2021. Senate Bill 608 establishes the Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021 that will increase the state’s film tax rebates and eligibility threshold for major motion picture and television productions created in the state.

www.405magazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Oklahoma#Independent Filmmakers#State Television#Subsidies#Tax#The Film Music Office#Oklahoma Act#Tax#Legislation#Eligible Productions#Proponents#Rebates#Rural Communities#Canada Act#Positive Economic Impact#Eligibility Threshold#Positive Impact#Community#Urban Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Movies
Related
Oklahoma StateHuron Daily Tribune

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma will end a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday. To incentivize unemployed people to return to the work, Stitt said the state will offer a $1,200 stipend for the first 20,000 workers who get off unemployment and work at least 32 hours per week at a qualifying job. Claimants can begin applying on June 28.
Oklahoma StateNew York Post

Oklahoma governor booted from commission after banning critical race theory

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has been kicked off a commission marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre after he banned critical race theory from schools. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission members called a special meeting last week and “agreed through consensus to part ways with Governor Stitt,” the commission said in a statement.
Oklahoma Statewattagnet.com

MeatOut Day coming to Oklahoma? Not a chance!

What happened when People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) tried to insult Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt with a billboard calling him a “meathead” in his own state?. Well, Stitt wore it as a badge of honor, and he recently used it as an opportunity to promote and show his appreciation for the state’s meat and livestock industry.
Oklahoma Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Stitt Offering Incentive to Get Oklahoman's Back to Work

Since last March, more than one million unemployment claims have been filed in the State of Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has paid out more than five billion dollars in unemployment during that time span. That is more than the last 10 years combined. At a news conference on...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Live: Oklahoma governor to announce new workforce initiative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma leaders say they are creating initiatives to get more Oklahomans back to work as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Following the withdrawal of the COVID-19 State of Emergency, Governor Kevin Stitt is joining Oklahoma Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt to announce a new workforce incentive.
Oklahoma Statekoamnewsnow.com

Oklahoma governor signs bill to extend early voting by 1 day

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma is making voting slightly easier, a contrast to other Republican-led states. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed a bill that adds a day of early voting and makes changes to ensure mail-in ballots are received in time to be counted. Meanwhile, GOP-controlled states from Arkansas...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Ranks #2 in Best Places for Senior Adults

People are now starting to realize what Okies have known all along. Oklahoma is a great place to live.In a new survey by SeniorLiving.org, Oklahoma lands as the 2nd best state for Senior Adults. They used 15 different factors when conducting the survey including healthcare costs, cost of living and taxes, and we are number 2!
Oklahoma Statekswo.com

Tax deadline Monday for many except Oklahoma and Texas

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - While Monday is the deadline to file taxes in most states, people in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana have another month. After FEMA made a disaster declaration as a result of February’s winter storms, the IRS announced a tax deadline extension for Oklahomans and Texans to June 15th.
Oklahoma StateDaily Ardmoreite

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Oklahoma Statebartlesvilleradio.com

New Study: Oklahoma No. 2 Best State for Older Adults in 2021

Where should you spend your golden years? A new study shows Oklahoma is the No. 2 best state for older adults in 2021. SeniorLiving.org today released a study on Best States for Older Adults in 2021 using the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.
Oklahoma StateMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Former Oklahoma prisons boss picked for county jail trust

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The former head of Oklahoma’s prison system was appointed Monday to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners announced Joe Allbaugh would fill a vacancy on the nine-member panel, which was created last year to oversee a jail long plagued with overcrowding, inmate deaths, escapes and crumbling infrastructure.
Oklahoma StateKOCO

Oklahoma’s tax deadline is June 15; what you need to know

OKLAHOMA CITY — Monday is the deadline to file taxes in many states across the country; but in Oklahoma, the deadline to file taxes has been pushed back to June 15. This is due to the historic winter weather back in February. As a result of the disaster declaration issued by FEMA, the Internal Revenue Service announced the tax deadline extension for all Oklahomans who live in or own a business in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties to provide relief for those affected by February’s historic winter storms.