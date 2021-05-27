Chicago Bulls: 4 players that hurt their contract value in 20-21

The Chicago Bulls must make re-signing Daniel Theis a priority this off-season. When the services of Mr. Theis were acquired at the trade deadline, the team was right in the thick of the playoff race. Announcer Stacey King wasted no time in donning the former Boston Celtic with one of the best nicknames in the league, “Theis Theis baby.” The Bulls had just acquired an all-out-hustle, team-first player. At the time, the newly acquired piece looked to be exactly what the team needed to solidify their return to the playoffs.