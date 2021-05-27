Cancel
NBA

Cash Considerations Podcast: yfBB on the state of the Bulls

By Blog a Bull
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason and Ricky are joined by your friendly BullsBlogger to talk about the state of the Bulls heading into the offseason. While it was disappointing not to make the play-in tournament and Arturas Karnisovas could have done even more with the roster besides the trades, we work up excitement about the offseason and the future now that there are two stars in place. We also get nostalgic talking about Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson playing huge minutes for the Knicks in the playoffs.

Derrick Rose
Taj Gibson
#The Bulls#The Knicks#The Future Now#Blue Wire#Cash Considerations#Stars
