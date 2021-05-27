Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

C.J. Mosley eager to get back on field for the New York Jets

By Matt Howe
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since the New York Jets signed linebacker C.J. Mosley to a five-year, $85 million contract in 2019, the four-time Pro-Bowler has only appeared in two games for the Jets. Mosley played both of those games in 2019 before suffering a season-ending groin injury. During the 2020 season, Mosley opted...

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
207K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Dantonio
Person
Mel Tucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Quarterback#Jaguars#Seahawks#Pro Bowler#Byu#Fbs#Ucf#Spartans#Texans#The Carolina Panthers#New York Jets#Crimson Tide#Michigan State#Linebacker C J Mosley#Field#Game#Kansas City#San Francisco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
Brigham Young University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Jets RB Michael Carter thinks Zach Wilson deserved to be No. 1 pick

New York Jets rookie RB Michael Carter believes that Zach Wilson deserved to be picked over Trevor Lawrence in the NFL draft. Throughout the lead-up to the NFL draft, the consensus at quarterback was that Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields were the 1A and 1B at the position. The New York Jets decided to forego Fields and select Zach Wilson out of BYU with the second overall pick.
NFLUSA Today

Jets unveil jersey numbers for Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Elijah Moore

Jets fans can finally purchase the jersey of the team’s top-three draft picks without worrying about what number they might wear. New York officially unveiled what numbers Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Elijah Moore will all be wearing during their rookie campaign. After wearing Nos. 1 and 11 in college,...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Zach Wilson visits MetLife Stadium while embracing new surroundings

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson recently visited MetLife Stadium in a brand new ride he cannot help but showcase. The kid is on top of the world, ladies and gents. Zach Wilson, the New York Jets quarterback and next face of the franchise, has completed rookie minicamp, is finished with the get-to-know-you phase, and already seems comfortable in his new Northern New Jersey surroundings.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Jets: 3 backup QB options remaining in free agency

The new era of NY Jets football has officially arrived. After a failed experiment with former third overall pick Sam Darnold ended with the quarterback being traded to the Carolina Panthers, the Jets invested their 2021 second overall selection in BYU star Zach Wilson. The 21-year-old QB will have the...
NFLganggreennation.com

Podcast: In-Depth Zach Wilson Breakdown With Jake Hatch

The focus for Jets fans is all on Zach Wilson right now. Many fans don’t know much about the new franchise quarterback beyond the stellar 2020 season that led him to the top of the NFL Draft. On today’s podcast my guest is Jake Hatch. Jake is the host of...
NFLYardbarker

Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker visit NJ Children’s Hospital

Months before they take their first official NFL snaps at MetLife Stadium, Zach Wilson and Alijah Vera-Tucker are teaming up to provide some New Jersey-based heroics. In a video shared by the team, the New York Jets‘ top selections at the NFL Draft paid a virtual visit to young patients at Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Zach Wilson Explains His Decision To Wear No. 2

In late April the New York Jets selected former college football star quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 1 overall pick. While the team has yet to announce Wilson as the team’s starting quarterback, they did make a significant announcement this afternoon. On Thursday, the Jets announced that Wilson will wear the No. 2 jersey.
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets’ top picks receive their uniform numbers

Those returning to MetLife Stadium and expecting to celebrate Browning Nagle Day will likely go home disappointed this season. New York Jets fans can officially place their orders for Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Elijah Moore replica jerseys. The team revealed the numbers for their top picks from last month’s draft proceedings on Thursday through social media.
NFLkslsports.com

Zach Wilson Jersey Number Finally Announced By New York Jets

SALT LAKE CITY – Zach Wilson is officially going to wear No. 2 for the New York Jets. The Jets social media team announced the news on Thursday. There was a lot of speculation among Jets fans after Zach Wilson’s mom, Lisa Wilson, posted a picture of a No. 2 jersey on her Instagram stories the day after the NFL draft. New York Jets fans, who had been creating edits for their star quarterback with No. 1 were obviously invested in what number Wilson was going to go with.
NFLbuffalonynews.net

Looking Ahead to the Season | S.S. Mailbag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers The NFL's 2021 schedule is out and this week Bucs fans have questions regarding that season, such as practice squad rules, formidable opponents and the Bucs' offensive backfield Scott Smith. Ryan Fitzpatrick, now a member of the Washington Football Team after two years in Miami, will start...
NFLganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 5/14/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day! Rookie RB Michael Carter expressed that he believes Zach Wilson should have been the first overall selection in the NFL Draft in an interview in a SiriusXM NFL Radio interview. Despite the initial statement sounding ‘homerish’, Carter does have a point. PFF gave Zach Wilson the highest passing grade to a collegiate quarterback ever in 2020, and Wilson finished in the top five in nearly every major passing category that same year. Sure, his prior seasons weren’t anything to marvel over, but growth is a very important development in any prospect making his way to the NFL. With a decent cast surrounding him in New York, perhaps Wilson can show that he was deserving to be the 1st overall selection after all. Only time will tell at this point. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins’ HC Brian Flores knows that football can be very similar to a chess match, and he views rookie WR Jaylen Waddle as a piece that can create issues for opponents. “If you’ve got guys who can run on the perimeter, if you load the box, there’s more opportunity for one-on-one matchups and opportunities downfield. Defenses have to make that decision when you have those types of players on the field,” Flores said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. “If you don’t load the box and you play for those big plays, then there’s less people in the box and less people to block, and I think it really becomes kind of a numbers/math game. When you have guys on the perimeter and guys who demand some attention — that kind of attention — then there could be more space. … It’s a chess game and obviously the run game and how you attack the run game, that’s part of it.”
NFLYardbarker

Predicting Every Game on the Jets' 2021 Schedule

The Jets are four months away from the beginning of the Robert Saleh and Zach Wilson era, starting the regular season with a Week 1 matchup against Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers. That opening Sunday has been discussed quite a bit since the NFL schedule was released this week....
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

New York Jets 2021 Draft Recap

The 2021 NFL Draft concluded last weekend, and the New York Jets had lots of draft capital to work with. With a new Head Coach in Robert Saleh, as well as second-year General Manager Joe Douglas, the new regime has a seemingly bright future. This is the New York Jets 2021 Draft Recap.
NFLPosted by
CougsDaily

Five Must-Watch Games Featuring Former Cougars in the NFL

The NFL released the 2021 schedule on Wednesday. BYU could have as many as 25 former players on NFL rosters this fall. Here are five must-watch games featuring former Cougars in the NFL. 5. Jaguars @ Jets - Week 16. 1:00 PM ET | CBS. The top four quarterbacks taken...