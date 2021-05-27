BIZNOTE: The Clay Cauldron opens in North Delridge

Frances Gifford has just opened The Clay Cauldron, a pottery studio, in North Delridge, and plans a Memorial Day open house to introduce her new business to the neighborhood. Stop by 5214 Delridge Way SW between noon and 8 pm on Monday (May 31st). You’ll be able to sign up for classes or studio use. She’s also planning a drawing for 25 percent off a class of your choice. And if you’re there between 4 and 6 pm, you can enjoy live music by Sundae + Mr. Goessl. (You might already know Frances from local involvement including the Alki Art Fair and Fauntleroy Fine Art and Gift Show. If you have questions, email theclaycauldron5214@gmail.com.)