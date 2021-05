The new iPad Pro, specifically the bigger 12.9-inch model, is all about raw power and performance, thanks to upgrades such as an M1 processor inside, a Liquid Retina XDR display that employs mini-LED display tech, Thunderbolt port, 5G, and up to 16 gigs of RAM. However, Apple also armed it with a few new tricks, with one of them being Centre Stage. It employs the new 12MP ultra-wide camera to always keep users centered in the frame as they move during video calls. Zoom has now announced that its video calling platform is enabling support for Center Stage.