P1 Harmony Were Just a Bit Thrown Off by Our TikTok Challenge

By Annabel Iwegbue
Cosmopolitan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week's TikTok Challenge Challenge, The K Pop group P1 Harmony joined Cosmo to show off their skills, and that they did! Or, at least really really tried to. Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob each got their chance to do some of the top dances trending on TikTok RN. Yup, I'm talking "Slave 4 U," "White Tiger," and more! The group had just a minute to learn these routines, which you'll know is nottt simple if you've ever seen a TikTok dance, (I'm still struggling to grasp "Savage" after a whole year.)

www.cosmopolitan.com
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
TV & VideosTelegraph

‘It’s good to be silly’: Inside the care home that’s going viral on TikTok

TikTok has created some unlikely stars. The video-sharing app isn’t just a haven for teenage dancers, beauty vloggers and fitness influencers – recent sensations include an Australian livestock farmer and the Irish “batdad” who tried to remove a bat that had flown in to his family home. Now, TikTok users are flocking to the account of a new, unsuspecting celebrity: Ashworth Grange, a care home in West Yorkshire.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
E! News

Just Like All Of Us, Helen Mirren Got Into TikTok During the Pandemic

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. Not even Dame Helen Mirren is immune to the joys of TikTok. The esteemed actress heads to space in her future-set episode of Amazon Prime's Solos, and her character Peg spends some time reminiscing about her childhood days on TikTok. So of course, we had to ask her if she's among the millions of people who have taken to the short video app to entertain herself during quarantine. Shockingly the answer was, "A little bit, yes."
Behind Viral VideosMorganton News Herald

Have you taken the TikTok comforter challenge?

TikTok is full of hacks to make everything a little easier, so it’s no surprise there’s also a hack for making the bed. The TikTok #comforterchallenge is supposed to let you make your bed in seconds by flipping your duvet onto the bed so it looks instantly made. Some TikTok users had more luck than others.
Behind Viral VideosCosmopolitan

We Tried the TikTok “Light Blue Nails” Trend on Our Partners

In case you don’t spend every single night and day swiping through TikTok (jk…I don’t TikTok during work hours…), lemme update you on the latest of the fast-moving, probs-gone-tomorrow TikTok trends: the light blue nails question. Basically, people across TikTok are currently asking their partners the very simple, very innocent question of “what color should I get my nails done?” and inexplicably, their answer is always “light blue.” Supposedly.
Behind Viral VideosCosmopolitan

You Realize That TikTok’s Inverted Filter Is Designed to Destroy Our Self-Esteem, Right?

It wasn’t the first time I didn’t understand something on TikTok. But it was the first time I had literally no idea what was happening in the videos. Maybe it was because the reaction I saw in each clip (gasps, laughter, screams, actual tears) didn’t line up with what I was actually seeing (a regular person just staring at themselves). There were also bizarre captions and comments—people “joking” about having body dysmorphia and seeming straight-up depressed. It was like watching the first scene of Bird Box.
Behind Viral VideosElite Daily

TikTokers Are Challenging Friends To Describe Them With Pictures, And The Vids Are So Fun

TikTok is all about the challenges, and there are always plenty of new ones you can try out. Of course, getting your BFFs or SO to join you in on a TikTok challenge only adds to the fun. If you're looking to find out what your friends really think about you in a hilarious and interesting way, you'll want to check out the platform's "describe me with pictures" trend. The challenge has people's crews chiming in on their characteristics with photos. If you're ready to join in on the fun, here's how to do TikTok's "describe me with pictures" challenge.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Newsweek

TikTok Video of 'Oddly Satisfying' Popcorn Ceiling Removal Has Viewers Hooked

A TikTok video of a popcorn ceiling removal shared on the app has been dubbed "the most satisfying video," by its viewers. After reaching popularity heights in the 1970s, popcorn ceilings have been depleting in desirability since. Thanks to people like Brandon Belliveau, begrudging home owners can remove the unwanted ceiling decoration, and seemingly provide a satisfying video in the meantime.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman hilariously reveals how she realised Tinder profile was a catfish in viral TikTok

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after amusingly pointing out the way she was able to determine a potential Tinder match was a catfish.Last week, Tanith Gregory, who goes by the username @tanithgregory on the app, uploaded a video in which she showed a screenshot of a Tinder profile for a man named Andrew, which included a photo that was taken directly from a Google search for “Tim Johnson model”.The catfishing attempt was obvious because the person in question did not crop the screenshot they took of the Google results, meaning the top of the photo included the words...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Indy100

‘OK Boomer’ TikTok influencer called hypocrite after showing off $2million flat

An influencer known for promoting democratic socialist messages has been branded a hypocrite after showing off her new $2million flat. Nicole Sanchez, known as “Neekolul,” became an online sensation last year after uploading a clip of herself to TikTok sporting a Bernie Sanders t-shirt while dancing to a song consisting of the lyrics: “Whatever you say, Boomer. OK, Boomer.”