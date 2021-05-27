P1 Harmony Were Just a Bit Thrown Off by Our TikTok Challenge
On this week's TikTok Challenge Challenge, The K Pop group P1 Harmony joined Cosmo to show off their skills, and that they did! Or, at least really really tried to. Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob each got their chance to do some of the top dances trending on TikTok RN. Yup, I'm talking "Slave 4 U," "White Tiger," and more! The group had just a minute to learn these routines, which you'll know is nottt simple if you've ever seen a TikTok dance, (I'm still struggling to grasp "Savage" after a whole year.)