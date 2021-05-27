newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

Bringing Pride and Dignity to Young Women Worldwide

southernct.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRose Mutale’s parents emigrated to the United States from Zambia, in southern Africa, when she was just a young girl. She stayed behind for several years, living with friends and extended family members. That’s when her period story came, and she experienced the humiliation, shame, and what Mutale calls “the pain of lack” known as period poverty – not having access to proper menstrual hygiene products. Now, at age 26, the first-generation student is graduating this summer with a BS in interdisciplinary studies from Southern and leads For Her Pride, a nonprofit organization “fighting to end period poverty and provide resources and access to educational opportunities through advocacy, service and education.”

news.southernct.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
New Haven, CT
Society
City
Shelton, CT
Shelton, CT
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adolescence#Community Health#Issues Women#Community Education#Childhood Poverty#Community Outreach#Bs#The Borgen Project#Norwalk Community College#The State Capitol#Women S Programs#State Of Connecticut#Dignity#Privilege#Advocacy#Self Development#Educational Opportunities#Independent Outreach#Helplessness#Southern Africa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

State offering $1,000 to the unemployed who find jobs

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut's governor is offering a new initiative to get the people of Connecticut back to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the "Back to Work CT Initiative," which will give people a $1,000 signing bonus when they get a new job.
New Haven, CTyale.edu

Josh Beasley had a magical mission at Yale

The only things Josh Beasley has up his sleeve are a passion for magic, a knowledge of cybersecurity, and a plan for serving his country. Beasley, a 22-year-old graduating senior from Timothy Dwight College, often tells people his hobby is having hobbies. But there’s more to it than that. Beasley...
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Connecticut's Child Care Crisis Continues

CARE FOR KIDS: Few Childcare Spaces Available in Connecticut. Connecticut was already 50,000 child care slots short before the pandemic. Now it’s at 72% of its pre-pandemic capacity. With parents headed back to the office, a new report looks at whether they will be able to afford to go back to work or find a slot.
New Haven, CTyale.edu

Far from home, Gabriella Blatt found and fostered Native community

Yale was not Gabriella Blatt’s first-choice college until she visited the Native American Cultural Center (NACC) during a trip to campus for Bulldog Days. That, she said, was a “game changer.”. Blatt, who was accepted into seven Ivy League schools, was impressed that an entire building at Yale was devoted...
Connecticut StateCredit Union Times

Credit Unions in Connecticut and Texas Appoint New CEOs

Howard Brady will become president/CEO of the American Eagle Financial Credit Union in East Hartford, Connecticut’s second largest financial cooperative by assets. Brady will succeed current President/CEO Dean Marchessault who publicly announced last week his plans to retire at the end of the year.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Where’s The Principal Posting ?

(Opinion) “When can we expect the Principalship of the Barack Obama Magnet University School to be posted and the search and screen process to begin?”. This was the question asked at the May 10 meeting of the New Haven Board of Education. The question was a moot one, because that very same day the interview process of candidates for that position had begun. Yet the question deserves an answer.
Connecticut Statenewmilfordspectrum.com

Long-term unemployed in CT eligible for $1,000 return-to-work bonuses

Connecticut’s long-term unemployed who go back to work will be paid $1,000 “signing bonuses,” Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday. Eligible recipients in the $10-million incentive program have to be out of work for eight-to-12 weeks and retain their new jobs for two months. Applications for the program, which Lamont said would be administered by the Department of Labor and the Department of Revenue Services, start on May 24.
New Haven, CTNorwalk Hour

New Haven deal would 'change life outcomes for hundreds of children'

NEW HAVEN — Two years after the New Haven Legal Assistance Association sued the city for failing to comply with its own rules on abating lead from properties and housing, the parties Monday announced a proposed settlement they are calling the most rigorous in the state and one they expect will be approved by the Housing Court within a month.
Connecticut Statewlad.com

Mask mandate expected to change in Conn. Wednesday

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation still requires wearing masks. While the CDC has altered its guidance on vaccinated people wearing masks, the State, for now, still has an executive order requiring all individuals to wear face coverings indoors. That is expected to change on Wednesday when other COVID-related mandates are dropped in Connecticut. The CDC does still recommend indoor mask wearing in certain circumstances. The state Department of Public Health is working on guidance for indoor events.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Gov. Lamont says Connecticut will pay $1,000 bonus to first 10,000 people who get jobs. Program aims to get long-term unemployed back to work.

With some business owners saying they are having trouble finding workers, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced a plan Monday to pay a $1,000 signing bonus to the first 10,000 long-term unemployed workers who land a job. “Starting on Monday, Connecticut is going to offer you a $1,000 signing bonus,’' Lamont said at his regular Monday afternoon press briefing. “You see the big athletes get a ...
Connecticut StateEyewitness News

CT businesses able to come up with mask mandate policies

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Soon, the state’s rule for wearing a mask indoors will be no more for vaccinated people, following in step with the CDC’s reversal last week. Governor Ned Lamont is making it clear each individual business can make their own policy with this, so while some still plan to enforce masks, there’s a growing number going mask-free, particularly big box stores.
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Mass Vaccination Clinics in Connecticut Starting to Wind Down

More than 1.9 million people in Connecticut have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccination rate continues to increase, demand for the shot is slowing. As a result, some mass vaccination sites statewide are beginning to close and redirect their resources. Providers say the mass...
New Haven, CTMiddletown Press

Parties in class-action lead suit to give settlement details

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Information on an impending settlement in a class-action lawsuit over lead poisoning in New Haven’s children is expected to be released Monday. The New Haven Register reports the parties are scheduled to give details on a settlement in the lawsuit filed two years ago by the New Haven Legal Assistance Association..
Hamden, CTMiddletown Press

Singer, former cop seeks Hamden Legislative Council seat as Republican

HAMDEN — He used to be a police detective. Now he’s a singer. And come November, Republican Nick D’Amato hopes to be the District 2 representative on Hamden’s Legislative Council. He’s likely to face Democrat Jeron Alston, the council’s newest member. Alston, who was not available for an interview but...