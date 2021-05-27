Bringing Pride and Dignity to Young Women Worldwide

Rose Mutale’s parents emigrated to the United States from Zambia, in southern Africa, when she was just a young girl. She stayed behind for several years, living with friends and extended family members. That’s when her period story came, and she experienced the humiliation, shame, and what Mutale calls “the pain of lack” known as period poverty – not having access to proper menstrual hygiene products. Now, at age 26, the first-generation student is graduating this summer with a BS in interdisciplinary studies from Southern and leads For Her Pride, a nonprofit organization “fighting to end period poverty and provide resources and access to educational opportunities through advocacy, service and education.”