Odessa wins video awards

The City of Odessa’s Communications Department recently received two international Telly Awards, including a first-place award for producing a Rap video promoting COVID-19 safety measures in 2020.

The communications department also received a second-place award for producing a video in honor of the victims of a horrific shooting on Aug. 31, 2019.

“When I received the news earlier this week that our City had been recognized by the Telly Awards, not once but twice, for the work that was being done by our Communications Department I was extremely pleased,” City Manager Michael Marrero said. “I want to congratulate Devin Sanchez, Magaly Nieto and Victor Wade for their efforts.”

“The events of Aug. 31, 2019, and the pandemic of 2020 were unprecedented for our community. I am proud that with the hard work of our Communications Team we were able to remind people of the importance of personal protective equipment against the pandemic. And certainly, a year after the tragedy of August 31, 2019 our remembrance video was important as we continue to heal and work through the events of the day.”

The Telly Awards were founded in 1979 to honor local, regional and cable television commercials with non-broadcast video and television and programming added soon after. More than 12,000 entries from all 50 states and continents were received this year, according to the organization’s website.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for your work,” said Sanchez, the city’s communications director. “I think it shows that the city is moving toward a more video-centric department. It’s not just about putting out press releases, it’s telling stories through video.”

The Rap video, which earned first-place honors in the public service category, was created last July to encourage viewers to wear face coverings, Sanchez said. The video featured local rapper Holy Smoke and music by DJ Hamilton, also known as Corporal Michael Hamilton of the Odessa Police Department.

“At that point we had tried every other avenue to encourage people to wear face masks, but didn’t seem to be getting a lot of results,” Sanchez said. “We decided to try something fun. It was a lot of work, but it has become the city’s most-watched video.”

The second-place remembrance video was hard to do, Sanchez said. Her team wanted to create a video that honored the memory of those who died in the 2019 shooting, and also be respectful of family and friends.