Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, TX

Odessa wins video awards

By Federico Martinez
Posted by 
Odessa American
Odessa American
 7 days ago

The City of Odessa’s Communications Department recently received two international Telly Awards, including a first-place award for producing a Rap video promoting COVID-19 safety measures in 2020.

The communications department also received a second-place award for producing a video in honor of the victims of a horrific shooting on Aug. 31, 2019.

“When I received the news earlier this week that our City had been recognized by the Telly Awards, not once but twice, for the work that was being done by our Communications Department I was extremely pleased,” City Manager Michael Marrero said. “I want to congratulate Devin Sanchez, Magaly Nieto and Victor Wade for their efforts.”

“The events of Aug. 31, 2019, and the pandemic of 2020 were unprecedented for our community. I am proud that with the hard work of our Communications Team we were able to remind people of the importance of personal protective equipment against the pandemic. And certainly, a year after the tragedy of August 31, 2019 our remembrance video was important as we continue to heal and work through the events of the day.”

The Telly Awards were founded in 1979 to honor local, regional and cable television commercials with non-broadcast video and television and programming added soon after. More than 12,000 entries from all 50 states and continents were received this year, according to the organization’s website.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for your work,” said Sanchez, the city’s communications director. “I think it shows that the city is moving toward a more video-centric department. It’s not just about putting out press releases, it’s telling stories through video.”

The Rap video, which earned first-place honors in the public service category, was created last July to encourage viewers to wear face coverings, Sanchez said. The video featured local rapper Holy Smoke and music by DJ Hamilton, also known as Corporal Michael Hamilton of the Odessa Police Department.

“At that point we had tried every other avenue to encourage people to wear face masks, but didn’t seem to be getting a lot of results,” Sanchez said. “We decided to try something fun. It was a lot of work, but it has become the city’s most-watched video.”

The second-place remembrance video was hard to do, Sanchez said. Her team wanted to create a video that honored the memory of those who died in the 2019 shooting, and also be respectful of family and friends.

Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
725
Followers
193
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Entertainment
Odessa, TX
Government
City
Hamilton, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Communications Team#Awards#First Place Honors#This Week#Shooting#Press Releases#Community#Face Masks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Odessa, TXPosted by
Odessa American

Firecracker Fandango returns with a blast

Odessa’s popular Firecracker Fandango will return July 2 with a scaled down, but action-packed event featuring a car and motorcycle show, live music, food truck and various kid’s activities. The free, family-friendly event will kick-off with a 6 to 8 p.m. car and motorcycle show at Texas Ave. from 4th...
Posted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Odessa, TXcbs7.com

Mid-Cities En Espanol Odessa Campus finds a new home

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Homes aren’t just for people or businesses. It’s also for places of worship. After years of searching, one local church in Odessa has finally found a place to call home. Mid-cities En Espanol Odessa Campus Church held an open house Sunday evening for the community to check...
Texas StatePlainview Daily Herald

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Law.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
Odessa, TXPosted by
Odessa American

Carry the Load West Coast Relay to stop in Odessa

For 10 years now, Carry the Load has been on a mission to remember fallen military members and first responders. Since 2011, Carry the Load’s mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day has grown into a national movement. Founded by U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley,...
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Texas StateKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Odessa, TXOdessa American

Paranormal Circus Visits Odessa

Photos from the Cirque Italia production Paranormal Circus on Saturday evening at the Ector County Coliseum. The Paranormal Circus will be in Odessa until May 23 with regular showings on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets range from $10 to $50. 1 of 11.
Ector County, TXPosted by
Odessa American

Wilson & Young redesign powers ahead

As a way to improve its performance, Wilson & Young Middle School, along with Noel and LBJ Elementary are taking part in a School Action Fund Grant through the Texas Education Agency. According to information from Ector County ISD, Wilson & Young, Noel and LBJ were not rated in 2019-2020...
Odessa, TXcbs7.com

Smoke Somethin’ hosts 1st Annual BBQ Cook-off in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Not only were temperatures heating up on this mostly beautiful day, but so were barbecue pits. At Woodson Park in Odessa, BBQ teams fired up their grills for the 1st annual Smoke Somethin’ BBQ Cook-off. Five barbecue teams entered the competition for a chance to win a...
Odessa, TXPosted by
NewsWest 9

First 5 Permian Basin holding annual Read and Roll event

ODESSA, Texas — First 5 Permian Basin is holding its annual Roll and Read event on May 15. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Memorial Garden in Odessa. Families with children of all ages are invited to drop by this event for free. They do not need to be enrolled in a First 5 program to attend.
Odessa, TXPosted by
Odessa American

GOOD NEWS: Rescue & Vaccination

On April 23, the Odessa Animal Shelter partnered with Caring Songs and Rain Rescue in California and Washington to rescue/transport 22 dogs and cats from Odessa Shelter. We are excited to partner with rescues to give our animals a happy home. The Odessa Animal Shelter also recently had a vaccination clinic and vaccinated 166 and microchipped 63. Local residents also had opportunities to adopt cats and dogs.
Ector County, TXOdessa American

Virtual AVID celebration coming up

Ector County ISD’s AVID celebration will be virtual again with a video planned for release at 1:30 p.m. Friday and broadcast on Facebook at noon Sunday. “We’ve been in the process of having senior experience, which this year is all based around pay it forward,” said district AVID Director Amy Anderson.
Odessa, TXcbs7.com

OHS Bronchos Legacy Choir hosting ‘Good Vibrations’ Spring show

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Mary Kate Hamilton was joined by Ginger Story, the Director of Choirs for Odessa High School, to discuss the upcoming ‘Good Vibrations’ Spring show. The show will be performed at the OHS Performing Arts Center on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show...
Odessa, TXcbs7.com

Regal Cinemas reopen in Midland and Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Movie lovers, this is for you. Regal Cinemas nationwide reopened Friday all over the country, including here in the Permian Basin. The theaters on Loop 250 in Midland and 42nd Street in Odessa will reopen with brand new movies like “Wrath of Man” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead.”