Craig County, OK

Flash Flood Warning issued for Craig, Nowata by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Craig; Nowata The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vinita... Nowata South Coffeyville... Welch Delaware... Bluejacket Lenapah... Wann New Alluwe... White Oak Watova... Centralia Centrailia... Hollow Pyramid Corners FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 3 HOURS

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craig, Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craig; Rogers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND NORTHEASTERN ROGERS COUNTIES At 121 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of White Oak, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Vinita... Big Cabin White Oak This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 276 and 284. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Mayes, Nowata, Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Craig; Mayes; Nowata; Rogers SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG...NORTHEASTERN ROGERS...NORTHWESTERN MAYES AND SOUTHEASTERN NOWATA COUNTIES UNTIL 130 AM CDT At 100 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Watova, moving east at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Chelsea... New Alluwe White Oak... Watova This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 271 and 275.
Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Delaware, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Ottawa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CRAIG...NORTHERN DELAWARE AND SOUTHERN OTTAWA COUNTIES UNTIL 230 AM CDT At 144 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Vinita, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Vinita... Grove Fairland... Afton Bernice... Ketchum Wyandotte... Honey Creek State Park Bernice State Park... Cleora Narcissa... Dodge Cayuga... Twin Bridges State Park This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 282 and 305.