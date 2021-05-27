Flash Flood Warning issued for Craig, Nowata by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Craig; Nowata The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vinita... Nowata South Coffeyville... Welch Delaware... Bluejacket Lenapah... Wann New Alluwe... White Oak Watova... Centralia Centrailia... Hollow Pyramid Corners FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 3 HOURS