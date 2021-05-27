New deal possible for building relocation

I was approached by an area resident earlier this week with a question: when was the City going to conduct its annual recycling, hazardous waste collection, and shredding event? I regretfully informed the resident that the event had already happened last month (April 18). The event was again successful, with roughly 14,000 pounds of paper shredded; 15,000 pounds of electronics collected; thousands of cans, buckets, and barrels of paints, oils, and other hazardous waste discarded; and nearly 3,500 pounds of food donated. A new addition to the event was a tree giveaway for pre-registered City residents: scores of young trees were distributed. All that in only four hours with limited volunteer assistance.