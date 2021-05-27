Cancel
Fernandina Beach, FL

New deal possible for building relocation

News Leader
 13 days ago

The time for saving a 95-year-old building on the Amelia River waterfront is ticking down, while the city of Fernandina Beach works to find a way move the building to city property. The wooden…

www.fbnewsleader.com
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Fernandina Beach, FLfernandinaobserver.com

Job opportunities in the City of Fernandina Beach

Help Wanted signs have appeared all over Fernandina Beach, from grocery stores to drugstores, from restaurants to small and large retailers. The City of Fernandina Beach is also hiring full and part time positions, both seasonal and permanent. City Human Resources Director has prepared the following Staffing Vacancy Report:. For...
Fernandina Beach, FLfernandinaobserver.com

Fernandina Observer celebrates its 9th year delivering news and information

April showers bring may flowers. And Mayflowers bring Pilgrims, right? And also another anniversary for the Fernandina Observer. This year marks our 9th anniversary of bringing you news we hope you can use in making many decisions that confront Fernandina Beach residents: What are the issues being debated in local government meetings? What are state and local leaders doing to tackle economic, environmental and infrastructure problems? Who deserves your vote in local elections? What’s up with our local non-profit agencies?
Nassau County, FLNews4Jax.com

Nassau County shoppers split on wearing masks in public

CALLAHAN, Fla. – Even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxes mask-wearing guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals, Northeast Florida residents have mixed feelings about the new guidance. That split was evident on Monday afternoon at the Winn-Dixie in Callahan, where some shoppers could be seen wearing masks while...
Nassau County, FLNews4Jax.com

Sulzbacher’s mobile vaccination effort aims to provide shots in underserved communities

CALLAHAN, Fla. – Sulzbacher is helping people in underserved communities in Northeast Florida receive COVID-19 vaccinations. On Monday, Sulzbacher’s Healthmobile rolled into the Northeast Florida Fairgrounds in Nassau County as part of its effort on wheels to vaccinate members of the community. At the same time, Barnabas and Feeding Northeast Florida hosted their monthly food drive, creating a one-stop shop for people to get food and the COVID-19 vaccine.
Nassau County, FLfernandinaobserver.com

Nassau County reports progress on Pages Dairy Road

The project manager for England, Thims & Miller sent us this video of crews pouring concrete for the box culvert extension for the Pages Dairy Rd. Widening & Resurfacing Project. Other progress videos for this project can be found on our Road Construction Playlist on our YouTube channel. Sabrina Robertson.
Fernandina Beach, FLfernandinaobserver.com

Weekly comments from Dale Martin ” . . . more communication platforms . . . yet communication continues to be problematic.”

I was approached by an area resident earlier this week with a question: when was the City going to conduct its annual recycling, hazardous waste collection, and shredding event? I regretfully informed the resident that the event had already happened last month (April 18). The event was again successful, with roughly 14,000 pounds of paper shredded; 15,000 pounds of electronics collected; thousands of cans, buckets, and barrels of paints, oils, and other hazardous waste discarded; and nearly 3,500 pounds of food donated. A new addition to the event was a tree giveaway for pre-registered City residents: scores of young trees were distributed. All that in only four hours with limited volunteer assistance.
Nassau County, FLNews Leader

HOME SWEET HOME

New recreation director hopes to make a difference in Nassau County. The Nassau County Parks and Recreation Department added a recreation director role in March – to meet the demands of a growing community. Jay Robertson was hired in March as the first recreation…
Fernandina Beach, FLfernandinaobserver.com

Lifeguard towers staffed on weekends only – Red flag warnings today

Until Memorial Day, Ocean Rescue lifeguard towers are staffed on the weekends only from 10:30am until 5:00pm- weather dependent. Regular staffing begins after the holiday. Text BCHSAFE to 888777 for surf and flag condition updates. Editor’s Note: Today, Amelia Island beaches are under a red flag alert. No lifeguards are...
Nassau County, FLfernandinaobserver.com

Disposal of Hazardous Waste Items in Nassau County

5/11/21 @ 10:05 a.m. – A few weeks ago, we reported about individuals dumping materials at recycling bins around the County. That story included photos of a mattress, two larges couches and other items that were dumped by recycling bins on Goodbread Rd. This Monday, Public Works employees arrived at...