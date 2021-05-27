Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES At 350 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 29 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bakersfield. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 280 and 300. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov