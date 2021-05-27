Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Keep Waco Wacky

By Jennifer Bovee
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While Glen Rose has The Promise Passion Play (5000 Texas Dr, 254-897-3926) from August to November and Fossil Rim Wildlife Park (2299 County Rd 2008, 254-897-2960), which is open year-round, and while Waxahachie has Scarborough Renaissance Festival in May and Screams Halloween Park in October (both at 2511 FM 66, 972-843-1940), Waco is actually where it’s at. OK, admittedly, Waco is where I have visited most recently, so that’s what I’m talking about. My boyfriend and I, along with our best couple friends, ventured there in May. #PartyofFour.

denton.bubblelife.com
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
53K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Gaines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Retail Shops#Souvenir#Fort Worth#Home Entertainment#Halloween Store#Rose Garden#Waxahachie#Mexican#Union Hall#Caprese#Atf#Chip#Target#Hgtv#Gaineses#Texas Rangers Museum#Wall Of Fame#Crockett Food Hall#Texas Rangers Trl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Netflix
Related
Waco, TXthewacomoms.com

10 of the best Airbnb’s in Waco, TX

One of the most popular frequently asked questions is “Where should we stay in Waco?” This is a loaded question because Waco is fortunate to have many options! Clean hotels, Airbnb’s, and more. However, we are going to focus on a few of our favorite Airbnb’s in this post. Waco is a central location that many choose for bachelorette weekends, mom’s night out, staycation, weddings, baby showers, and more.
Waco, TXwacoan.com

Top 7 Things to do in Waco

After almost three weeks of rain, it’s time to get out and soak up some sun! Check out the weekend’s best events below and let us know how you’re spending this #WacoWeekend. Follow us on social media (@Wacoan) to keep up with more events, giveaways and stories. Events. Yappy Hour.
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

Q&A: Randy Rogers goes acoustic in Waco Grand Lodge performance

Texas country singer-songwriter Randy Rogers will play a different Waco stage on Saturday when he and bandmate Geoffrey Hill do an acoustic show at the Grand Lodge of Texas. The show is part of a concert series aimed at raising funds for the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. Rogers’ show...
Waco, TXPosted by
Just Go

3 Movies that were filmed in Waco

This beautiful city is located along the Brazos River with a collection of magnificent buildings with amazing architecture. Waco is home to a population of 139,236 and is the twenty-second most populous city in the state of Texas. Baylor University, one of the famous universities in Texas is also situated in this city and it has become a top employer of the city which mainly contributes to the city's economy. The charming location of the city along with a river attracts a large number of visitors as well.
Texas StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Slim Chickens opens first Texas restaurant in Waco

WACO, TX – Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Texas with its newest opening at 5804 Bosque Blvd. in Waco on June 7. BBL Holdings, LLC, owned by Mark Coleman, opened...
Waco, TXPosted by
KCEN

Waco's Fourth on the Brazos celebration is back

WACO, Texas — Waco's annual Fourth on the Brazos celebration returns this July 4, after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, the City of Waco announced Tuesday. The annual Fourth of July event will be held at Touchdown Alley, next to Baylor University's McLane Stadium. The event is free and will included food trucks, live music, family fun and of course -- fireworks.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

40 Family Date Night Options Around Dallas Fort Worth

Maximize quality time with your kids at these drive-in movie screenings, children’s theaters, escape rooms, activity complexes and more family-fun date nights in Dallas-Fort Worth. Children’s Theaters. 1. There’s nary a weekend without a show by one of the North Texas Performing Arts’ network of theaters: its headquarters at the...
Waco, TXKWTX

Waco: Future of stack of brightly shipping containers is in limbo

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The stack of brightly colored shipping containers in downtown Waco known as The Containery has been foreclosed on and, for now, plans to fill the eye-catching structure with shops and cafes are in limbo. The development was announced in March 2017 at the corner of South...
Photographygeneralaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: B-17 has baby Waco

Patrick Conroy submitted this photo and note: “The Yankee Air Museum at Willow Run Airport in Michigan has the flying B-17 overshadowing the WacoYMF on the ramp.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form. All photos sent...
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: MCC offering variety of summer camps

A Healthy Families Expo will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Waco Family Medicine’s central facility, 1600 Providence Drive. The free community outreach event will feature food, games, raffles, a participatory mural and community resources for families. For more information, call 254-753-4392. Lorena wine and cheese event.
Waco, TXPosted by
KCEN

Free health screenings at Healthy Families Expo in Waco this Saturday

WACO, Texas — Both English speaking and Spanish speaking Wacoans can get a free health screening while enjoying food and fun activities this Saturday at Waco Family Medicine, 1600 Providence Dr. The clinic, along with Texas AHEC East-Waco Region, are hosting a Healthy Families Expo, which is a COVID-19 safe...
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

Robert Earl Keen polishes show for Waco return

Veteran Texas singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen found a year of pandemic shutdowns and postponements reintroduced him to something he and his band hadn’t done a lot of during busy years of performances: rehearsals. Performing only about 20 “heavily vetted” shows during 2020, Keen found his extra time spent in videos,...
Waco, TXBuilding Design & Construction

Populous-designed events center opens in Waco

The BASE (Business, Arts, Sports, and Entertainment), a new $32 million multipurpose facility, recently opened at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas. Populous designed the project with the goal of bringing more business and tourism to Waco in the form of sports tournaments, concerts, meetings, trade shows, and community events.