Keep Waco Wacky

This beautiful city is located along the Brazos River with a collection of magnificent buildings with amazing architecture. Waco is home to a population of 139,236 and is the twenty-second most populous city in the state of Texas. Baylor University, one of the famous universities in Texas is also situated in this city and it has become a top employer of the city which mainly contributes to the city's economy. The charming location of the city along with a river attracts a large number of visitors as well.