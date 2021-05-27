Island-themed Hawaiian Bros grill to open in Denton June 15
Fast-casual concept Hawaiian Bros will open its new Denton location near Golden Triangle Mall June 15. The island-themed grill and drive-thru will occupy the former Taco Cabana location at 2220 S. Loop 288 and offer traditional Hawaiian plate lunches and sides. Construction on the 3,341-square-foot space began March 29. Since Hawaiian Bros kitchens do not include freezers, fryers or microwaves — food is prepared fresh daily — an extensive remodel of the space is underway to prepare for the chain's opening.denton.bubblelife.com