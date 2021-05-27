Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pecos The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 408 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Stockton, Firestone Test Track and Fort Stockton-Pecos County Airport.