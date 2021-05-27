Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Logan County in central Oklahoma * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 351 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Cedar Valley, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Northwestern Edmond, Guthrie, Cashion, Cedar Valley, Cimarron City, Navina and Seward. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov