Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall declares Stage 2 water shortage response

By Gephardt Daily Staff
Gephardt Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall on Thursday declared a Stage 2 water shortage contingency response for Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County water customers. The declaration was triggered by “dramatically low mountain snow melt and stream flows,” according...

gephardtdaily.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake County, UT
Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Mendenhall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Year#Water Waste#Water Systems#Water Conservation#Water Shortage#Salt Water#State Parks#Gephardt Daily Rrb#Slcdpu#Slc Mobile#Time#Mayor#City Parks#Statewide Conservation#City Water Fountains#Municipal Facilities#Emergency#Snow#School Districts#Severe Drought
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
Related
Salt Lake City, UTGephardt Daily

UDoH announces week’s free antigen test sites

UTAH, May 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday announced available test sites for people who want to get free antigen tests, open to age 3 through adult. Locations selected for testing this week include:. TestUtah sites:. Box Elder County:. Bear River Middle School, 300...
Salt Lake County, UTutahbusiness.com

Salt Lake County Auditor transitions tax sales online via Bid4Assets.com

Salt Lake City — The Salt Lake County Auditor’s Office will host its first-ever online tax-defaulted properties sale with auction site Bid4Assets.com. The county is required by state law to hold its tax sale annually. Transitioning the sale online will allow the Auditor’s Office to conduct it safely, removing all COVID-19 associated concerns by allowing participants to bid from their laptops, cell phones, and desktops.
Utah StateUS News and World Report

Utah to Consider School Mask Prohibition in Special Session

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called on state lawmakers Monday to convene for a special session this week to consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools. Cox said two of the more contentious proposed measures will not...
Utah Statefox5ny.com

Utah considers ban on mask requirements in schools

SALT LAKE CITY - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called on state lawmakers Monday to convene for a special session this week to consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools. Cox said two of the more contentious proposed measures will not be...
Utah Stateeaglemountaincity.com

Utah drought prompts water conservation resources

Eagle Mountain City is encouraging residents to manage their lawn watering schedule. More than 60% of the City’s water usage is used on outdoor watering. For more information about Utah’s drought conditions, visit our Water Conservation page here.
Posted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Salt Lake City, UTksl.com

Utah Legislature might ban school mask requirements in special session

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Legislature is set to tackle whether to ban face mask requirements in schools in a special session on Wednesday. Gov. Spencer Cox included the issue in his call for the special session issued Monday morning, along with a list of 21 other items he's looking to the Legislature to consider. The Legislature will also consider how to appropriate more than $1.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding.