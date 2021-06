In his latest Aviation Week essay, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University President P. Barry Butler describes the value of extended reality technologies for workforce training and aviation safety. “Research-based validation of XR training tools will be key to their advancement,” he concludes in an essay published May 7, 2021. The piece on extended reality systems is Dr. Butler’s fifth opinion essay in Aviation Week, on behalf of Embry-Riddle. Subscribers to Aviation Week can log on to access his latest essay online now. The article is also provided below.