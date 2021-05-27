Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lucas County, OH

Three indicted for sexual assault at Lucas County jail

By Allison Dunn
Toledo Blade
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Lucas County jail inmates, including a convicted murderer, have been indicted on charges they sexually assaulted another incarcerated man last month. Vincent Moore Jr., 24, of the 1300 block of Bronson; Phillip M. Brown, 30, of the 500 block of Segur Avenue; and Demonte Sturdevant, 26, of the 800 block of Willow Street, were each charged this week by a county grand jury with rape and kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

www.toledoblade.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Lucas County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Rape#Shooting#Murder#Prison#Felony Rape Charges#Felony Assault#Aggravated Assault#Accused Of Assault#Dodge#Fiatchrysler#First Published#Bronson#County Jail#Sexual Assault#The Assault#County Sheriff#Multiple Felony Charges#Burglary#Aggravated Riot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

U.S. Marshals arrest Toledo hit-skip fugitive

A Temperance man who failed to surrender following a vehicular-assault conviction was arrested Thursday by federal marshals. Patrick R. Finley, 37, formerly of East Toledo, had been wanted for six months after he failed to turn himself in following his Nov. 16 conviction related to a Feb. 5, 2020 hit-skip traffic crash in northwest Toledo.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Sheriff vehicles vandalized at airport

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for tips about vandalism late Thursday or early Friday of vehicles it stores at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport. A total of 27 vehicles and two vehicle trailers were vandalized, including slashed tires, graffiti scratched into the vehicle bodies, broken mirrors and spotlights, and windshield-wiper damage, authorities said Friday.
Toledo, OHPosted by
WTOL 11

Toledo man shot by Oregon Police in 2020 indicted on two felonies

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man shot by Oregon Police in 2020 was indicted Thursday by a Lucas County Grand Jury on two felony counts of attempting to harm officers. Victor Dale Jr. is charged with one count of first degree felonious assault and one count of fourth degree assault. The charges stem from the incident on June 13.
Oregon, OHpresspublications.com

options

Jerusalem Township is looking into the possibility of the Ottawa County Sheriff or the City of Oregon providing road patrols after being informed by the Lucas County Sheriff that the service will end on Jan. 1, 2023 unless the township pays for it.
Lucas County, OHToledo Blade

To the editor: Chauvin's actions worse than bad

In an op-ed (“Police reform, ongoing training are necessary,” April 29), Lucas County Sheriff Michael Navarre wrote he would have liked to have seen Derek Chauvin testify and offer an explanation for his actions. This would have allowed us to form an opinion as to whether or not the former officer is a bad person who did a very bad thing, or a product of bad policies and inadequate training.
Lucas County, OHToledo Blade

Court Log: 5/13

Case recently heard in Lucas County Common Pleas Court:. Jestin Landry, 30, of the 3500 block of Bowen Road, pleaded guilty to two counts improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle for possession firearms in his vehicle when he is legally banned from possessing them. He will be sentenced on May 26.
Swanton, OHnbc24.com

Lucas County Sheriff's Office finds 27 of its vehicles vandalized overnight

SWANTON, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight vandalism to several of its cruisers at the Toledo Express Airport. Amid 27 vehicles, vandals had slashed tires, broken mirrors and spotlights, damaged wipers and scratched graffiti into the bodies. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at...
Perrysburg, OHToledo Blade

Body found in vehicle in pond near I-475 in Perrysburg

Perrysburg police, helped by divers from the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, on Friday morning recovered a car containing a body that was submerged in a pond near Levis Commons in Perrysburg. The body is believed to be that of a woman who was reported missing from Georgia and the...
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Injured motorcyclist dies at hospital

A Toledo motorcyclist injured in a collision near downtown Toledo has died, Toledo police said Thursday. Richard Vondran, 35, of the 200 block of Walbridge Avenue, died Tuesday in Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, following the crash at Newton and St. Clair streets late Friday afternoon.
Toledo, OH13abc.com

Woman charged after kicking TPD officer in the leg

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is being charged with felonious assault after she kicked a Toledo Police officer in the leg while she was being booked into the Lucas County Jail. Christa Henry, 27, was being booked into the jail on Saturday morning when she kicked an officer twice...
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Euclid, Ohio, man identified as LaSalle Apartments fall victim

Authorities have identified David Krane of Euclid, Ohio, as the man whose body was found in a downtown Toledo street Saturday afternoon after he either fell or jumped from the LaSalle Apartments. Mr. Krane, 28, died of multiple blunt-force injuries consistent with jumping from a height, Dr. Thomas Blomquist, a...
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

2021 on track to eclipse 2020's record homicide rate - but why?

Toledo is on a pace to eclipse last year’s record-breaking year for homicides. This time last year, there were 14 homicides on the way to 61. This year, Toledo has already recorded 20 homicides. The city of Toledo, like the rest of the country, has experienced an uptick in violent...
Toledo, OHPosted by
WTOL 11

TPS, Toledo Police investigating volunteer coach at Start High School

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools is investigating a Start High School coach for inappropriate conduct toward a student. In a statement from the district, TPS says it contacted Lucas County Children Services due to the nature of the allegations. The volunteer coach has been prohibited from school grounds and attending athletic events.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Police block off N. Huron St. after body found

Toledo police cordoned off a downtown block after receiving a call about a dead man in the street. Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Huron Street, between Adams Street and Madison Avenue, about 4 p.m. The body lying at the street’s edge by the easterly sidewalk, next to a parking meter, was covered quickly with a tarp.