Three indicted for sexual assault at Lucas County jail
Three Lucas County jail inmates, including a convicted murderer, have been indicted on charges they sexually assaulted another incarcerated man last month. Vincent Moore Jr., 24, of the 1300 block of Bronson; Phillip M. Brown, 30, of the 500 block of Segur Avenue; and Demonte Sturdevant, 26, of the 800 block of Willow Street, were each charged this week by a county grand jury with rape and kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.www.toledoblade.com