Microchip Shortage to Affect Ambulance Supply
A global semiconductor shortage is crippling the production of motor vehicles both in the US and worldwide. Ford Motor Company, which supplies approximately 70% of the ambulance chassis used in the US, shut down production at various plants that produce the E series, T series, and F series ambulance chassis in mid-April. These scheduled shutdowns continue and are already approaching the 6 to 7-week mark. The end is not yet in sight, with the shortage of the critical microchips predicted to run into 2022. Ford currently predicts an overall production loss of over 1.1 million units in 2021.