Microchip Shortage to Affect Ambulance Supply

Chevrolet is once again pausing production of the Corvette. The issue is a parts supply problem, but Chevy says it has nothing to do with the ongoing semiconductor shortage. "Due to a temporary parts supply issue, I can confirm that Bowling Green Assembly will not run production the week of May 24. Our supply chain, manufacturing, and engineering teams are working closely with our supply base to mitigate any further impact on production, and we expect the plant to resume normal operations on Tuesday, June 1," Chevy spokesperson Trevor Thompkins told Motor1.com. "The material shortage is not related to the global semiconductor chip issue. No additional details are available at this time."