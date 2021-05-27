Welcome to the Diversity Corner, a New Initiative of the Denton Chamber DEI Committee
In line with the Denton Chamber’s effort to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, the Diversity Corner will be featured in the first Mind your Business newsletter of every month to update you on the work of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee, and more importantly, share with you tips and information about diversity, equity, and inclusion that can help you better serve your customers and lead your employees.denton.bubblelife.com