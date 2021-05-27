Cancel
Denton, TX

Welcome to the Diversity Corner, a New Initiative of the Denton Chamber DEI Committee

DFW Community News
 8 days ago
In line with the Denton Chamber's effort to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, the Diversity Corner will be featured in the first Mind your Business newsletter of every month to update you on the work of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee, and more importantly, share with you tips and information about diversity, equity, and inclusion that can help you better serve your customers and lead your employees.

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Posted by
DFW Community News

Senior Talk DFW — June 2021

Listening is an art. Have you heard this before? “God gave us two ears and one mouth for a reason.”. “Listening is the ability to accurately receive and interpret messages in the communication process. Listening is key to all effective communication. Without the ability to listen effectively, messages are easily misunderstood.”
Posted by
DFW Community News

Mitchell: Ensuring all have access to vaccine

From the beginning, our mission with the Denton County vaccination clinics has been to reach everyone and anyone who would like to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. That single goal has been the driving force behind our efforts from the first clinic at CH Collins in January to the massive effort at the Texas Motor Speedway these past few months and, now, our neighborhood clinics currently underway.
Posted by
DFW Community News

City Secretary's Office Awarded Municipal Clerk's Office Achievement of Excellence

The City of Southlake was one of 25 cities recently selected for the Texas Municipal Clerks Association’s Achievement of Excellence Award. The Achievement of Excellence Award recognizes the statutory requirements and demands for the effective management of resources for proper governance by the municipal clerk’s office. The award itself recognizes municipal clerk offices throughout the state for compliance with federal, state and local statutes that govern standards necessary to fulfill the duties and responsibilities of the office. A municipal clerk’s office must have met and demonstrated 9 of 12 standards to be eligible to receive the award. The 12 standards considered by a committee include:
Posted by
DFW Community News

Mom's Club of Rockwall to host Open House June 18

ROCKWALL, TX (June 4, 2021) The MOM’s Club of Rockwall will host an Open House event beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, June 18 at The Park at Hickory Ridge. Stay-at-home moms and moms working part-time are welcome; this chapter is for moms and children who live in Rockwall, Heath, McClendon-Chisholm, and Fate.
Posted by
DFW Community News

4 Reasons Savvy Women Prefer Using Telemedicine

Health· Lifestyle· Living Well· Single Mom Life. There is a reason why females are more likely to choose telemedicine versus their male counterparts. Single moms, boss ladies, and breadwinners alike are savvy about their time, money, and they’re serious about their health. And, telemedicine services are ticking all the boxes.
Posted by
DFW Community News

Festival at the Switchyard Sponsorship Opportunities Available; Vendor Application Now Open

The City of Carrollton is again offering local businesses an opportunity to get their name out to the Carrollton community and DFW Metroplex by becoming an official Festival at the Switchyard sponsor. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, November 6 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Downtown Carrollton (1106 S. Broadway Street). Receive high visibility and positive brand reinforcement delivered with impact and frequency in online and offline media, social media, advertising, and other forms of publicity. With more than 30,000 people in attendance in 2019, the completely free Festival is the flagship event for brands seeking to stand out in a sea of fall festivals. Sponsorship packages range from $1,500 to $25,000, and custom packages are available by request. For more information and to view the Festival sponsorship brochure, visit the Sponsors page at carrolltonfestival.com.
Posted by
DFW Community News

Dallas ISD Forging Ahead With Virtual Learning Option For Fall Semester

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Online learning– a disaster for most students, but a lifeline for a few. So Dallas ISD school leaders want that few to have that option. “We have a few students that do extremely well in this context, and we need to be able to reach them,” says Supt. Michael Hinojosa. “We don’t want to lose kids to private school, home school, no school, charter schools or anything else and these families could then navigate our system back and forth.”
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Posted by
Denton, Texas

City of Denton

City of Denton Boards and Commissions Applications Now Open. DENTON, TX, May 17, 2021 – As of May 17, 2021, the City of Denton is accepting applications for 2021 Boards and Commissions. Residents interested in making a difference in their community are encouraged to apply. Board and commission members help shape Denton’s future by offering unique viewpoints for the City Council to consider on a variety of issues and services. Residents are encouraged to apply by May 31.
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas House Passes Bill to Allow Homeschool Students in UIL Activities

It is a bill that has come through the Texas Legislature several times. Allowing homeschooled students to participate in UIL activities. Back in 2017, NBC 5 profiled Marin Malone of McKinney, when a similar bill was on the table. She was homeschooled, and played volleyball on a club team, but wanted to play with her public school. She didn’t get to, and her mother, four years later, is hoping kids get the chance.
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...