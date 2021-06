Finding reliable childcare in New Jersey can be challenging and almost always expensive, so finding a learning center for children that feels like a second family is akin to winning the lottery. Local families with young children can all feel like winners — thanks to Lightbridge Academy, located at 1414 Willow Avenue in uptown Hoboken. Owned by Jean Pierre and Ann Alvarado, who have raised four children of their own, Lightbridge Academy’s vision is to transform the lives of all families by treating them as part of one big Lightbridge Academy family. Keep reading to learn more about what makes it a must-see on any prospective child care list and to schedule your VIRTUAL OR IN-PERSON TOUR today.